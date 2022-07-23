A human cell containing 22 autosomes and a Y chromosome is
a. A sperm
b. An egg
c. A zygote
d. A somatic cell of a male
The two homologs of a pair move toward opposite poles of the dividing cell during
a. Mitosis
b. Meiosis I
c. Meiosis II
d. Fertilization
If the DNA content of a diploid cell in the G1 phase of the cell cycle is x, then the DNA content of the same cell at metaphase of meiosis I will be
a. 0.25x
b. 0.5x
c. x
d. 2x
If we continue to follow the cell lineage from question 4, then the DNA content of a single cell at metaphase of meiosis II will be
a. 0.25x
b. 0.5x
c. x.
d. 2x
The diagram shows a cell in meiosis. Label the appropriate structures with these terms: chromosome (label as duplicated or unduplicated), centromere, kinetochore, sister chromatids, nonsister chromatids, homologous pair (use a bracket when labeling), homolog (label each one), chiasma, sister chromatid cohesion, and gene loci, labeling the alleles of the F and H genes.