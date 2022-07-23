Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species. (Color that amino acid in all sequences.)
a. The C, G, R sequences are identical. Identify which lines correspond to those sequences.
a. The C, G, R sequences are identical. Identify which lines correspond to those sequences.
b. The H sequence differs from that of the C, G, R species at two amino acids. Underline the two differences in the H sequence.
c. The O sequence differs from the C, G, R sequences at one amino acid (having V instead of A) and from the H sequence at three amino acids. Identify the O sequence.
e. Primates and rodents diverged between 60 and 100 million years ago, and chimpanzees and humans about 6 million years ago. Compare the amino acid differences between the mouse and the C, G, R species with those between the human and the C, G, R species. What can you conclude?