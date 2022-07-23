Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species. (Color that amino acid in all sequences.)
b. The H sequence differs from that of the C, G, R species at two amino acids. Underline the two differences in the H sequence.
Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species. (Color that amino acid in all sequences.)
b. The H sequence differs from that of the C, G, R species at two amino acids. Underline the two differences in the H sequence.
Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species. (Color that amino acid in all sequences.)
c. The O sequence differs from the C, G, R sequences at one amino acid (having V instead of A) and from the H sequence at three amino acids. Identify the O sequence.
Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species. (Color that amino acid in all sequences.)
d. In the M sequence, circle the amino acid(s) that differ from the C, G, R sequences, and draw a square around those that differ from the H sequence.