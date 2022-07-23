In plants, which of the following are produced by meiosis?
a. Haploid gametes
b. Diploid gametes
c. Haploid spores
d. Diploid spores
Microphylls are found in which plant group?
a. Lycophytes
b. Liverworts
c. Ferns
d. Hornworts
Suppose an efficient conducting system evolved in a moss that could transport water and other materials as high as a tall tree. Which of the following statements about 'trees' of such a species would not be true?
a. Spore dispersal distances would probably increase.
b. Females could produce only one archegonium.
c. Unless its body parts were strengthened, such a 'tree' would probably flop over.
d. Individuals would probably compete more effectively for access to light.
Draw a phylogenetic tree that represents our current understanding of evolutionary relationships between a moss, a gymnosperm, a lycophyte, and a fern. Use a charophyte alga as the outgroup. (See Figure 26.5 to review phylogenetic trees.) Label each branch point of the phylogeny with at least one derived character unique to the clade descended from the common ancestor represented by the branch point.