Suppose an efficient conducting system evolved in a moss that could transport water and other materials as high as a tall tree. Which of the following statements about 'trees' of such a species would not be true?

a. Spore dispersal distances would probably increase.

b. Females could produce only one archegonium.

c. Unless its body parts were strengthened, such a 'tree' would probably flop over.

d. Individuals would probably compete more effectively for access to light.