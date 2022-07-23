The innermost layer of the root cortex is the
a. Core
b. Pericycle
c. Endodermis
d. Pith
Heartwood and sapwood consist of
a. Bark
b. Periderm
c. Secondary xylem
d. Secondary phloem
The phase change of an apical meristem from the juvenile to the mature vegetative phase is often revealed by
a. A change in the morphology of the leaves produced
b. The initiation of secondary growth
c. The formation of lateral roots
d. The activation of floral meristem identity genes
Which of the following arise(s), directly or indirectly, from meristematic activity?
a. Secondary xylem
b. Leaves
c. Dermal tissue
d. All of the above
Which of the following would not be seen in a cross section through the woody part of a root?
a. Sclerenchyma cells
b. Parenchyma cells
c. Sieve-tube elements
d. Root hairs
On this cross section from a woody eudicot, label a growth ring, late wood, early wood, and a vessel element. Then draw an arrow in the pith-to-cork direction.