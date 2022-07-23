Skip to main content
Ch. 53 - Population Ecology
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 53 - Population EcologyProblem 8
Chapter 53, Problem 8

During exponential growth, a population always
a. Has a constant per capita population growth rate
b. Quickly reaches its carrying capacity
c. Cycles through time
d. Loses some individuals to emigration

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of exponential growth: Exponential growth occurs when the growth rate of a population is proportional to its current size, leading to the population increasing at a constant rate over time.
Identify the characteristics of exponential growth: In exponential growth, the per capita growth rate remains constant, meaning each individual contributes equally to the growth of the population.
Evaluate option a: A constant per capita population growth rate is a defining feature of exponential growth, as the rate does not change as the population size increases.
Consider option b: Exponential growth does not involve reaching carrying capacity quickly; instead, it describes the phase before any limiting factors affect the growth rate.
Analyze options c and d: Exponential growth does not involve cycles through time or losses due to emigration, as it assumes ideal conditions without external factors affecting the population size.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Growth

Exponential growth refers to a population increase where the rate of growth is proportional to the current size, leading to a rapid rise in numbers. This occurs when resources are abundant, and there are no significant constraints, resulting in a constant per capita growth rate. It is characterized by a J-shaped curve when plotted over time.
Carrying Capacity

Carrying capacity is the maximum population size that an environment can sustain indefinitely, given the available resources such as food, habitat, water, and other necessities. Once a population reaches its carrying capacity, growth slows down or stops due to limited resources, leading to a stable equilibrium or logistic growth pattern.
Per Capita Growth Rate

Per capita growth rate is the average contribution of each individual to the population's growth rate. In exponential growth, this rate remains constant, meaning each individual contributes equally to the population increase. It is a crucial factor in determining how quickly a population can grow under ideal conditions.
