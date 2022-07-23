Based on current growth rates, Earth's human population in 2019 will be closest to
a. 2.5 million
b. 4.5 billion
c. 7.5 billion
d. 10.5 billion
The observation that members of a population are uniformly distributed suggests that
a. Resources are distributed unevenly.
b. The members of the population are competing for access to a resource.
c. The members of the population are neither attracted to nor repelled by one another.
d. The density of the population is low.
According to the logistic growth equation
a. The number of individuals added per unit time is greatest when N is close to zero.
b. The per capita population growth rate increases as N approaches K.
c. Population growth is zero when N equals K.
d. The population grows exponentially when K is small.
Which of the following statements about human populations in industrialized countries is incorrect?
a. Birth rates and death rates are high.
b. Average family size is relatively small.
c. The population has undergone the demographic transition.
d. The survivorship curve is Type I.
