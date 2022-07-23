Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Membrane Structure and Function
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 4

Which of the following processes includes all the others?
a. Osmosis
b. Diffusion of a solute across a membrane
c. Passive transport
d. Transport of an ion down its electrochemical gradient

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by understanding the concept of passive transport. Passive transport is the movement of substances across cell membranes without the need for energy input. It relies on the concentration gradient of the substances.
Recognize that osmosis is a specific type of passive transport. It refers to the movement of water molecules across a selectively permeable membrane from an area of lower solute concentration to an area of higher solute concentration.
Identify that diffusion of a solute across a membrane is another form of passive transport. It involves the movement of solute molecules from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration, following the concentration gradient.
Understand that the transport of an ion down its electrochemical gradient is also a type of passive transport. This process involves ions moving across a membrane due to both concentration differences and electrical charge differences.
Conclude that passive transport is the overarching process that includes osmosis, diffusion of a solute across a membrane, and transport of an ion down its electrochemical gradient, as all these processes occur without the input of energy and rely on gradients.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Passive Transport

Passive transport is the movement of substances across cell membranes without the need for energy input. It relies on the concentration gradient, allowing molecules to move from areas of high concentration to low concentration. This includes processes like diffusion, osmosis, and facilitated diffusion, making it a broad category encompassing other transport mechanisms.
Diffusion

Diffusion is the process by which molecules spread from areas of high concentration to areas of low concentration. It is a fundamental mechanism of passive transport and can occur across cell membranes when molecules are small enough or when facilitated by specific proteins. Diffusion is essential for the distribution of nutrients and gases within biological systems.
Osmosis

Osmosis is a specific type of diffusion that involves the movement of water molecules across a selectively permeable membrane. It occurs when there is a difference in solute concentration on either side of the membrane, driving water to move towards the higher solute concentration to achieve equilibrium. Osmosis is crucial for maintaining cell turgor and homeostasis.
