Chapter 1, Problem 7

What is 'selected' during natural selection? Explain your answer.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of natural selection. Natural selection is a key mechanism of evolution, the process by which biological traits become either more or less common in a population as a function of the effect of inherited traits on the differential reproductive success of organisms interacting with their environment.
Step 2: Identify what is 'selected' during natural selection. In the context of natural selection, what is 'selected' are the traits or characteristics of organisms that enable them to survive and reproduce more effectively in their environment.
Step 3: Explain how traits are 'selected'. Traits that provide an advantage in survival and reproduction are 'selected' in the sense that they become more common in the population over generations. This is because organisms with these traits are more likely to survive to reproductive age and pass on these traits to their offspring.
Step 4: Provide an example. For instance, if a certain type of bird with a long beak can reach food more easily than a bird with a short beak, the long-beaked bird is more likely to survive and reproduce. Over time, the trait of having a long beak becomes more common in the bird population, as it is 'selected' by the process of natural selection.
Step 5: Summarize the concept. In conclusion, what is 'selected' during natural selection are the advantageous traits that increase an organism's chances of survival and reproduction. Over time, these traits become more common in the population.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Natural Selection

Natural selection is a fundamental mechanism of evolution, proposed by Charles Darwin. It describes the process by which individuals with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce in a given environment. Over time, these traits become more common in the population, leading to evolutionary changes.
Variation

Variation refers to the differences in traits among individuals within a population. These variations can be due to genetic differences, environmental factors, or mutations. In the context of natural selection, variation is crucial because it provides the raw material for selection; without it, there would be no traits for selection to act upon.
Fitness

Fitness in evolutionary biology refers to an organism's ability to survive and reproduce in its environment. It is often measured by the number of offspring an individual produces that survive to reproductive age. Traits that enhance fitness are 'selected' during natural selection, as they increase the likelihood of passing those traits to the next generation.
