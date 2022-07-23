Could both the food competition hypothesis and the sexual competition hypothesis explain why giraffes have long necks? Why or why not?
What is 'selected' during natural selection? Explain your answer.
What would researchers have to demonstrate to convince you that they had discovered life on another planet?
What did Linnaeus' system of naming organisms ensure?
a. Two different organisms never end up with the same genus and species name.
b. Two different organisms have the same genus and species name if they are closely related.
c. The genus name is different for closely related species.
d. The species name is the same for each organism in a genus.
Explain why researchers formulate a null hypothesis in addition to a hypothesis when designing an experimental study.
A friend tells you that the theory of evolution is just an educated guess by biologists about how things work. Evaluate this statement.
Some humans have genes that make them resistant to infection by HIV. Would human populations likely evolve differently in areas of the world where HIV infection rates are high? Explain your logic.