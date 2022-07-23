Textbook Question
What is 'selected' during natural selection? Explain your answer.
Explain why researchers formulate a null hypothesis in addition to a hypothesis when designing an experimental study.
A friend tells you that the theory of evolution is just an educated guess by biologists about how things work. Evaluate this statement.
Galpayage and co-workers disinfected the wooden balls after each experiment. If they had not included this step, how might this have impacted their interpretation of the data?