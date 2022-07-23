Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Biology: The Study of Life
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 1 - Biology: The Study of LifeProblem 10
Chapter 1, Problem 10

Some humans have genes that make them resistant to infection by HIV. Would human populations likely evolve differently in areas of the world where HIV infection rates are high? Explain your logic.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of natural selection. Natural selection is a process where individuals with certain heritable traits survive and reproduce more successfully than others. This leads to the accumulation of these beneficial traits in the population over generations.
Step 2: Apply the concept of natural selection to the given problem. If some humans have genes that make them resistant to HIV, these individuals would be more likely to survive and reproduce in areas with high HIV infection rates. Over time, the frequency of these HIV-resistant genes would increase in these populations.
Step 3: Consider the impact of modern medicine. In today's world, the availability and effectiveness of antiretroviral therapy can also influence the survival and reproduction of individuals with HIV. This could potentially slow down the process of natural selection.
Step 4: Consider other factors that could influence evolution. Factors such as migration, mutation, genetic drift, and non-random mating can also influence how populations evolve.
Step 5: Formulate your conclusion. Based on the principles of natural selection, human populations in areas with high HIV infection rates would likely evolve differently, with a higher frequency of HIV-resistant genes. However, the actual outcome would depend on a combination of various factors, including the effectiveness of medical treatments and other evolutionary forces.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Natural Selection

Natural selection is a fundamental mechanism of evolution where individuals with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce. In the context of HIV resistance, individuals with genes that confer resistance may have a higher survival rate in areas with high infection rates, leading to an increase in these traits in the population over generations.
Genetic Variation

Genetic variation refers to the diversity in gene frequencies within a population. This variation is crucial for evolution, as it provides the raw material for natural selection. In regions with high HIV prevalence, genetic variations that confer resistance may become more common, influencing the overall genetic makeup of the population.
Population Genetics

Population genetics is the study of how genetic composition of populations changes over time and space. It examines factors like mutation, gene flow, and genetic drift, which can affect allele frequencies. In areas with high HIV infection rates, population genetics can help explain how resistance genes spread and how human populations may evolve differently based on selective pressures.
