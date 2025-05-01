Textbook Question
Explain why researchers formulate a null hypothesis in addition to a hypothesis when designing an experimental study.
A friend tells you that the theory of evolution is just an educated guess by biologists about how things work. Evaluate this statement.
Some humans have genes that make them resistant to infection by HIV. Would human populations likely evolve differently in areas of the world where HIV infection rates are high? Explain your logic.
Galpayage and co-workers disinfected the wooden balls after each experiment. If they had not included this step, how might this have impacted their interpretation of the data?