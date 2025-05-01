Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Biology: The Study of Life
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 1 - Biology: The Study of LifeProblem 13
Chapter 1, Problem 13

While working on her PhD, behavioral ecologist Samadi Galpayage led a landmark study that reached an unexpected conclusion—bumble bees roll wooden balls “just for fun.” Galpayage and co-workers hypothesized that similar to other animals that play, young bumble bees would play more than older bumble bees. In their experimental setup, a nest box containing a bumble bee colony was connected via a plastic tunnel to an unobstructed path that led to a foraging area that contained a food reward (sucrose and pollen). There were nine mobile, inedible wooden balls on the right of the unobstructed path and nine immobile, inedible balls on the left, so the bumble bees had to take a detour to get to the balls. Results of a study of younger bees (3 days old) and older bees (10 days old) are shown in the following box-and-whisker plot (see BioSkills 2). Eleven out of 13 younger bees rolled balls, and 14 out of 33 older bees rolled balls. For the bees that rolled balls, the number of ball rolling actions was measured. Use the P value provided to determine if the differences are significant or not (*means 𝑃<0.05, see BioSkills 3). What conclusion, if any, can be drawn about bumble bee ball rolling from this study? What might the researchers do next to further explore the role of play in bumble bees?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Review the box-and-whisker plot provided in the link to understand the distribution of ball rolling actions among younger and older bees. Pay attention to the median, quartiles, and any outliers in the data.
Examine the P value associated with the study results to determine statistical significance. Recall that a P value less than 0.05 generally indicates a statistically significant difference between the groups being compared.
Interpret the significance of the findings based on the P value. If the P value is less than 0.05, conclude that there is a significant difference in ball rolling behavior between younger and older bees.
Based on the conclusion of significant differences, hypothesize why younger bees might engage more in ball rolling compared to older bees. Consider factors like energy levels, developmental stages, or social roles within the colony.
Propose further research ideas to explore the role of play in bumble bees. Suggestions might include varying the types of play objects, observing play behavior in different environmental conditions, or studying the physiological effects of play on bee health and development.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Behavioral Ecology

Behavioral ecology is the study of the evolutionary basis for animal behavior due to ecological pressures. It examines how behavior contributes to the survival and reproductive success of organisms. In the context of the study, understanding behavioral ecology helps explain why bumble bees might engage in play, as it could provide insights into their social interactions and development.
Statistical Significance

Statistical significance is a measure that helps determine whether the results of an experiment are likely due to chance or represent a true effect. In this study, the P value indicates the probability that the observed differences in ball-rolling behavior between younger and older bees are significant. A P value less than 0.05 typically suggests that the results are statistically significant, warranting further investigation.
Play Behavior in Animals

Play behavior refers to activities that are not directly related to survival or reproduction but may have developmental benefits. In animals, play can enhance physical skills, social interactions, and cognitive abilities. The study's hypothesis that younger bumble bees would engage in more play-like behavior, such as rolling balls, suggests that play may play a crucial role in their development and social learning.
