Ch. 11 - Cell-Cell Interactions
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 11 - Cell-Cell InteractionsProblem 5
Chapter 11, Problem 5

How do the extracellular filaments in plants differ from those in animals?
a. Plant filaments resist compression forces; animal filaments resist pulling forces.
b. Animal filaments consist of proteins; plant filaments consist of polysaccharides.
c. Plant extracellular filaments never move; animal filaments can slide past one another.
d. Plant filaments run parallel to one another; animal filaments crisscross.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of extracellular filaments in both plants and animals. These structures provide support and help maintain the integrity of cells and tissues.
Recognize that plant extracellular filaments are primarily composed of polysaccharides, such as cellulose, which form a rigid structure to resist compression forces. This is crucial for maintaining plant cell shape and structure.
Identify that animal extracellular filaments are mainly composed of proteins, such as collagen, which are designed to resist pulling forces. This allows for flexibility and movement within animal tissues.
Consider the movement capabilities of these filaments. Animal filaments, due to their protein composition, can slide past one another, allowing for dynamic changes in tissue structure. In contrast, plant filaments are more static and do not move in the same way.
Examine the arrangement of these filaments. Plant filaments tend to run parallel to each other, forming a structured network, whereas animal filaments often crisscross, providing a mesh-like support system.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Extracellular Filaments in Plants

In plants, extracellular filaments are primarily composed of polysaccharides like cellulose, which form a rigid structure in the cell wall. These filaments provide structural support and resist compression forces, helping maintain the plant's shape and integrity. The parallel arrangement of these filaments contributes to the plant's ability to withstand external pressures.
Intracellular Receptors

Extracellular Filaments in Animals

Animal extracellular filaments are mainly protein-based, such as collagen and elastin, which are part of the extracellular matrix. These filaments are designed to resist tensile forces, allowing tissues to stretch and return to their original shape. The crisscross arrangement of these filaments provides flexibility and strength, enabling movement and dynamic structural support.
Functional Differences in Filaments

The functional differences between plant and animal extracellular filaments are rooted in their composition and arrangement. Plant filaments, being rigid and parallel, are static and provide structural stability, while animal filaments, being flexible and crisscrossed, allow for movement and adaptability. These differences reflect the distinct mechanical needs of plants and animals in their respective environments.
