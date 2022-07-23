Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Cell-Cell Interactions
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 11 - Cell-Cell InteractionsProblem 4
Chapter 11, Problem 4

What does it mean to say that a signal is transduced?
a. The signaling molecule enters the cell directly and elicits a cellular response.
b. The signal is generated by the production of proteins.
c. The physical form of the signal changes between the outside of the cell and the inside.
d. The signal is amplified.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of signal transduction: Signal transduction refers to the process by which a cell converts an external signal into a functional response. This often involves a series of molecular events, including changes in the physical form of the signal.
Identify the key components of signal transduction: Typically, signal transduction involves receptors on the cell surface that detect signaling molecules, leading to a cascade of intracellular events.
Consider how the signal changes: In signal transduction, the physical form of the signal often changes as it moves from outside the cell to inside. This can involve the activation of secondary messengers or other molecular changes.
Evaluate the options given: Option c states that the physical form of the signal changes between the outside of the cell and the inside, which aligns with the concept of signal transduction.
Conclude which option best describes signal transduction: Based on the understanding of signal transduction, option c is the most accurate description of what it means for a signal to be transduced.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Signal Transduction

Signal transduction refers to the process by which a cell converts an external signal into a functional response. This involves a series of molecular events, often including the activation of proteins and second messengers, that lead to changes in cellular activity. The signal's physical form may change as it is relayed from the cell surface to the interior.
Cellular Response

A cellular response is the outcome of signal transduction, where the cell reacts to a signal by altering its behavior or function. This can include changes in gene expression, enzyme activity, or cell movement. The response is specific to the type of signal received and the pathways activated within the cell.
Signal Amplification

Signal amplification is a process within signal transduction where the initial signal is strengthened, allowing a small number of signaling molecules to produce a large cellular response. This is achieved through cascades of enzymatic reactions, where each step amplifies the signal, ensuring an effective and robust response to external stimuli.
