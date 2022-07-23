Where are protein components of the extracellular matrix synthesized?
a. In the rough ER
b. In the Golgi apparatus
c. In the plasma membrane
d. In the extracellular layer itself
Which of the following actions correctly describe a role performed by at least one type of intercellular connection? Select True or False for each statement.
T/FAllows communication between adjacent cells.
T/FForms a watertight barrier between the cells.
T/FUses components of the extracellular matrix to indirectly connect adjacent cells.
T/FAssociates with cytoskeletal components to resist pulling forces.
How do the extracellular filaments in plants differ from those in animals?
a. Plant filaments resist compression forces; animal filaments resist pulling forces.
b. Animal filaments consist of proteins; plant filaments consist of polysaccharides.
c. Plant extracellular filaments never move; animal filaments can slide past one another.
d. Plant filaments run parallel to one another; animal filaments crisscross.
Summarize the experimental evidence in sponges showing that animal cells adhere to each other selectively. Explain the molecular basis of selective adhesion.
Suppose you were to model amplification by the phosphorylation cascade in Figure 11.16, using a penny for each kinase 1, a nickel for each kinase 2, and a dime for each kinase 3. Also suppose that Ras and each of the kinases can activate 10 proteins. How much money would you need to construct your model?