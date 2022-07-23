Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - Cell-Cell Interactions
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 11 - Cell-Cell InteractionsProblem 3
Chapter 11, Problem 3

Which of the following actions correctly describe a role performed by at least one type of intercellular connection? Select True or False for each statement.
T/FAllows communication between adjacent cells.
T/FForms a watertight barrier between the cells.
T/FUses components of the extracellular matrix to indirectly connect adjacent cells.
T/FAssociates with cytoskeletal components to resist pulling forces.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of intercellular connections: gap junctions, tight junctions, desmosomes, and hemidesmosomes, each with distinct roles.
Gap junctions allow communication between adjacent cells by permitting the passage of ions and small molecules. This statement is True.
Tight junctions form a watertight barrier between cells, preventing the passage of substances between them. This statement is True.
Desmosomes use components of the extracellular matrix to indirectly connect adjacent cells, providing structural support. This statement is True.
Desmosomes and hemidesmosomes associate with cytoskeletal components to resist pulling forces, providing mechanical stability. This statement is True.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intercellular Connections

Intercellular connections are structures that facilitate interaction between adjacent cells. They include tight junctions, gap junctions, and desmosomes, each serving distinct functions such as communication, forming barriers, or providing structural support. Understanding these connections is crucial for determining how cells interact and maintain tissue integrity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:28
Intracellular Receptors

Tight Junctions

Tight junctions are specialized connections between epithelial cells that create a watertight seal, preventing the passage of molecules and ions through the space between cells. This barrier function is essential in maintaining distinct environments on either side of the epithelial layer, such as in the intestines or blood-brain barrier.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:33
Cell Junctions

Gap Junctions

Gap junctions are intercellular channels that allow direct communication between adjacent cells by permitting the passage of ions and small molecules. These junctions are crucial for coordinating activities such as electrical signaling in cardiac and smooth muscle tissues, enabling synchronized contraction and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:33
Cell Junctions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Where are protein components of the extracellular matrix synthesized?

a. In the rough ER

b. In the Golgi apparatus

c. In the plasma membrane

d. In the extracellular layer itself

2352
views
Textbook Question

What does it mean to say that a signal is transduced?

a. The signaling molecule enters the cell directly and elicits a cellular response.

b. The signal is generated by the production of proteins.

c. The physical form of the signal changes between the outside of the cell and the inside.

d. The signal is amplified.

1037
views
Textbook Question

How do the extracellular filaments in plants differ from those in animals?

a. Plant filaments resist compression forces; animal filaments resist pulling forces.

b. Animal filaments consist of proteins; plant filaments consist of polysaccharides.

c. Plant extracellular filaments never move; animal filaments can slide past one another.

d. Plant filaments run parallel to one another; animal filaments crisscross.

1967
views
Textbook Question

Summarize the experimental evidence in sponges showing that animal cells adhere to each other selectively. Explain the molecular basis of selective adhesion.

902
views