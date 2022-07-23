What is the significance of the observation that many signal transduction pathways create a network, where they intersect or overlap?
Ch. 11 - Cell-Cell Interactions
Chapter 11, Problem 9c
Steroid hormones, like most lipid-soluble signaling molecules, are processed directly. How does the absence of a signal transduction cascade in the processing of steroid hormones affect (c) the cellular response that is possible?
Steroid hormones are lipid-soluble, allowing them to pass directly through the cell membrane without the need for a receptor on the cell surface.
Once inside the cell, steroid hormones bind to specific intracellular receptors, forming a hormone-receptor complex.
This hormone-receptor complex then translocates to the cell nucleus, where it can directly interact with DNA to regulate gene expression.
The absence of a signal transduction cascade means that the response is more direct and typically involves changes in gene expression, leading to a slower but more sustained cellular response.
Without a cascade, the amplification of the signal is limited, meaning that the response is proportional to the amount of hormone present, rather than being amplified through a series of enzymatic reactions.
Steroid Hormones
Steroid hormones are lipid-soluble molecules derived from cholesterol. They can easily pass through cell membranes due to their hydrophobic nature. Once inside the cell, they typically bind to specific intracellular receptors, forming a hormone-receptor complex that directly influences gene expression by acting on DNA in the nucleus.
Signal Transduction Cascade
A signal transduction cascade is a series of molecular events initiated by a signal (often a hormone or growth factor) binding to a cell surface receptor. This process typically involves multiple steps, including the activation of proteins and second messengers, leading to a cellular response. The cascade amplifies the signal, allowing for a robust and regulated response to external stimuli.
Direct Gene Regulation
In the absence of a signal transduction cascade, steroid hormones directly regulate gene expression by interacting with intracellular receptors. This direct mechanism allows for a more immediate and specific response, as the hormone-receptor complex can bind directly to DNA, influencing transcription and altering protein synthesis. This can lead to changes in cell function and behavior without the need for intermediate signaling steps.
