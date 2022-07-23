Suppose you were to model amplification by the phosphorylation cascade in Figure 11.16, using a penny for each kinase 1, a nickel for each kinase 2, and a dime for each kinase 3. Also suppose that Ras and each of the kinases can activate 10 proteins. How much money would you need to construct your model?
Steroid hormones, like most lipid-soluble signaling molecules, are processed directly. How does the absence of a signal transduction cascade in the processing of steroid hormones affect (b) signal regulation?
What is the significance of the observation that many signal transduction pathways create a network, where they intersect or overlap?
Steroid hormones, like most lipid-soluble signaling molecules, are processed directly. How does the absence of a signal transduction cascade in the processing of steroid hormones affect (a) signal amplification?
Steroid hormones, like most lipid-soluble signaling molecules, are processed directly. How does the absence of a signal transduction cascade in the processing of steroid hormones affect (c) the cellular response that is possible?
Suppose you have an antibody that binds to the receptor tyrosine kinase illustrated in Figure 11.16. When you add this antibody to the cell, you find that it activates the cell response, even when no signaling molecule is present. Explain this result.