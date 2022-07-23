Where are protein components of the extracellular matrix synthesized?
a. In the rough ER
b. In the Golgi apparatus
c. In the plasma membrane
d. In the extracellular layer itself
Which of the following actions correctly describe a role performed by at least one type of intercellular connection? Select True or False for each statement.
T/FAllows communication between adjacent cells.
T/FForms a watertight barrier between the cells.
T/FUses components of the extracellular matrix to indirectly connect adjacent cells.
T/FAssociates with cytoskeletal components to resist pulling forces.
What does it mean to say that a signal is transduced?
a. The signaling molecule enters the cell directly and elicits a cellular response.
b. The signal is generated by the production of proteins.
c. The physical form of the signal changes between the outside of the cell and the inside.
d. The signal is amplified.