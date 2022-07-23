Punnett Square and Inheritance Ratios

A Punnett square is a tool used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. By analyzing the ratios of phenotypes in the progeny, one can infer the genotypes of the parents. The observed ratios of long and curved wings, as well as red and lozenge eyes, can help determine the male parent's genotype by revealing the combinations of alleles passed on to the offspring.