Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - Mendel and the Gene
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 14 - Mendel and the GeneProblem 16a
Chapter 14, Problem 16a

You have crossed two Drosophila melanogaster individuals that have long wings and red eyes—the wild-type phenotype. In the progeny, curved wings and lozenge eyes mutant phenotypes appear as follows According to these data, is the curved-wing allele autosomal recessive, autosomal dominant, sex-linked recessive, or sex-linked dominant?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the phenotypic ratios in the progeny. The data shows that both males and females exhibit curved wings and lozenge eyes, indicating that these traits are not sex-limited.
Consider the inheritance pattern of the curved wings trait. If the trait were autosomal dominant, all offspring would exhibit curved wings if one parent had curved wings. However, not all offspring have curved wings, suggesting it is not autosomal dominant.
Evaluate the possibility of the curved wings trait being autosomal recessive. In this case, both parents would need to carry the recessive allele for some offspring to exhibit curved wings. The presence of curved wings in both males and females supports this hypothesis.
Assess the sex-linked inheritance possibility. If the trait were sex-linked recessive, it would predominantly appear in males if the mother were a carrier. However, curved wings appear in both sexes, making sex-linked recessive inheritance unlikely.
Conclude that the curved wings trait is most likely autosomal recessive, as it appears in both males and females without a bias towards one sex, and not all offspring exhibit the trait, indicating recessive inheritance.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Drosophila melanogaster Genetics

Drosophila melanogaster, commonly known as the fruit fly, is a model organism in genetics. Its simple genetic structure and short life cycle make it ideal for studying inheritance patterns. The phenotypes of Drosophila, such as wing shape and eye color, are often used to illustrate Mendelian genetics, where traits are inherited according to specific ratios based on dominant and recessive alleles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:28
Genetic Code

Autosomal vs. Sex-linked Traits

Traits can be classified as autosomal or sex-linked based on their location on chromosomes. Autosomal traits are found on non-sex chromosomes and are inherited equally by both sexes, while sex-linked traits are located on sex chromosomes and often exhibit different inheritance patterns in males and females. Understanding this distinction is crucial for interpreting genetic crosses and predicting offspring phenotypes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:17
Sex-Linked Inheritance

Phenotypic Ratios and Inheritance Patterns

Phenotypic ratios represent the relative frequencies of different traits in the offspring of a genetic cross. Analyzing these ratios helps determine the inheritance pattern of traits, such as whether they are dominant or recessive, and whether they are autosomal or sex-linked. In this case, the observed ratios of curved wings and lozenge eyes in the progeny can provide insights into the genetic basis of these phenotypes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Genotypic vs. Phenotypic Ratio
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose you are heterozygous for two genes that are located on different chromosomes. You carry alleles A and a for one gene and alleles B and b for the other. On the diagram, identify the events responsible for the principle of segregation and the principle of independent assortment.

853
views
Textbook Question

The blending inheritance hypothesis proposed that the genetic material from parents is mixed in the offspring. As a result, traits of offspring and later descendants should lie between the phenotypes of parents. Mendel, in contrast, proposed that genes are discrete and that their integrity is maintained in the offspring and in subsequent generations. Suppose the year is 1890. You are a horse breeder who has just read Mendel's paper. You don't believe his results, however, because you often work with cremello (very light-colored) and chestnut (reddish-brown) horses. You know that when you breed a cremello individual from a pure-breeding line with a chestnut individual from a pure-breeding line, the offspring are palomino—meaning they have an intermediate (golden-yellow) body color. What additional cross would you do to test whether Mendel's model is valid in the case of genes for horse color? According to his model, what offspring phenotype frequencies would you get from your experimental cross? Explain why your cross would test Mendel's model versus blending inheritance.

1489
views
Textbook Question

Two mothers give birth to sons at the same time in a busy hospital. The son of couple 1 is afflicted with hemophilia A, which is a recessive X-linked disease. Neither parent has the disease. Couple 2 has a normal son even though the father has hemophilia A. The two couples sue the hospital in court, claiming that a careless staff member swapped their babies at birth. You appear in court as an expert witness. What do you tell the jury? Make a diagram that you can submit to the jury.

1330
views
Textbook Question

You have crossed two Drosophila melanogaster individuals that have long wings and red eyes—the wild-type phenotype. In the progeny, curved wings and lozenge eyes mutant phenotypes appear as follows. Is the lozenge-eyed allele autosomal recessive, autosomal dominant, sex-linked recessive, or sex-linked dominant?

1023
views
Textbook Question

You have crossed two Drosophila melanogaster individuals that have long wings and red eyes—the wild-type phenotype. In the progeny, curved wings and lozenge eyes mutant phenotypes appear as follows: What is the genotype of the female parent?

792
views
Textbook Question

You have crossed two Drosophila melanogaster individuals that have long wings and red eyes—the wild-type phenotype. In the progeny, curved wings and lozenge eyes mutant phenotypes appear as follows: What is the genotype of the male parent?

941
views