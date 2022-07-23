Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Mendel and the Gene
You have crossed two Drosophila melanogaster individuals that have long wings and red eyes—the wild-type phenotype. In the progeny, curved wings and lozenge eyes mutant phenotypes appear as follows. Is the lozenge-eyed allele autosomal recessive, autosomal dominant, sex-linked recessive, or sex-linked dominant?

Examine the phenotypic ratios in the progeny. Notice that both males and females exhibit the lozenge eyes phenotype, which suggests that the trait is not sex-limited.
Calculate the total number of progeny with lozenge eyes: 300 males with long wings and lozenge eyes + 100 males with curved wings and lozenge eyes = 400 males with lozenge eyes.
Compare the number of lozenge-eyed males to the total number of males: 400 lozenge-eyed males out of 800 total males (300 long wings, red eyes + 100 curved wings, red eyes + 300 long wings, lozenge eyes + 100 curved wings, lozenge eyes).
Since lozenge eyes appear in both males and females, and the ratio of lozenge-eyed individuals is approximately 1:1 in males, consider whether the trait could be sex-linked. In sex-linked traits, males often show the phenotype more frequently if it is recessive.
Conclude that the lozenge-eyed allele is likely sex-linked recessive, as it appears in a significant portion of the male progeny, consistent with X-linked recessive inheritance patterns where males express the trait if they inherit the recessive allele.

Drosophila melanogaster Genetics

Drosophila melanogaster, commonly known as the fruit fly, is a model organism in genetics. Its simple genetic structure and short life cycle make it ideal for studying inheritance patterns. Traits such as wing shape and eye color are often used to illustrate Mendelian genetics, where dominant and recessive alleles determine phenotypic expression.
Phenotype and Genotype

Phenotype refers to the observable characteristics of an organism, such as wing shape and eye color, while genotype refers to the genetic makeup that determines these traits. In this scenario, the wild-type phenotype (long wings and red eyes) is contrasted with mutant phenotypes (curved wings and lozenge eyes), which can help infer the inheritance pattern of the alleles involved.
Inheritance Patterns

Inheritance patterns describe how traits are passed from parents to offspring. In this case, determining whether the lozenge-eyed allele is autosomal recessive, autosomal dominant, sex-linked recessive, or sex-linked dominant requires analyzing the ratios of phenotypes in the progeny. The presence of specific phenotypes in males and females can indicate whether the trait is linked to sex chromosomes or is inherited through autosomes.
