Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 15 - DNA and the Gene: Synthesis and Repair
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 15 - DNA and the Gene: Synthesis and RepairProblem 10b
Chapter 15, Problem 10b

The graph that follows shows the survival of four different E. coli strains after exposure to increasing doses of ultraviolet light. The wild-type strain is normal, but the other strains have a mutation in either a gene called uvrA, a gene called recA, or both.

(b) What are the relative contributions of these genes to the repair of UV damage?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Observe the graph which shows the survival rate of four E. coli strains after exposure to increasing doses of UV light. The strains include wild-type, uvrA mutant, recA mutant, and uvrA and recA double mutant.
Note that the wild-type strain maintains a high survival rate across all doses of UV light, indicating effective repair mechanisms for UV-induced damage.
The uvrA mutant shows a significant decrease in survival as the UV dose increases, suggesting that the uvrA gene plays a crucial role in repairing UV damage.
The recA mutant also shows a decrease in survival, but it is less severe than the uvrA mutant, indicating that recA contributes to repair but is not as critical as uvrA.
The double mutant (uvrA and recA) has the lowest survival rate, demonstrating that both genes are important for UV damage repair, with uvrA having a more pronounced effect than recA.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Repair Mechanisms

DNA repair mechanisms are essential cellular processes that correct damage to the DNA molecule. In bacteria like E. coli, these mechanisms include nucleotide excision repair and recombinational repair, which help maintain genomic integrity after exposure to damaging agents such as ultraviolet (UV) light. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for analyzing how different strains of E. coli respond to UV-induced damage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:20
DNA Repair

uvrA Gene

The uvrA gene encodes a protein that is part of the nucleotide excision repair pathway, which recognizes and removes bulky DNA lesions caused by UV light. Mutations in the uvrA gene can impair the cell's ability to repair UV-induced damage, leading to increased cell death when exposed to UV radiation. This gene's role is critical in understanding the survival rates of different E. coli strains under UV exposure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:02
Genes & Alleles

recA Gene

The recA gene is vital for homologous recombination and DNA repair in bacteria. It facilitates the repair of DNA double-strand breaks and is involved in the SOS response, which is activated in response to extensive DNA damage. Mutations in the recA gene can significantly affect a cell's ability to survive UV damage, making it important to analyze its contribution alongside the uvrA gene in the context of the experiment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:02
Genes & Alleles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the late 1950s, Herbert Taylor grew bean root-tip cells in a solution of radioactive thymidine (a precursor to one of the deoxyribonucleotides in DNA) and allowed them to undergo one round of DNA replication. He then transferred the cells to a solution without radioactive thymidine, allowed them to replicate again, and examined their chromosomes for the presence of radioactivity. His results are shown in the following figure, where red indicates a radioactive chromatid.

(b) What would the results of Taylor's experiment be if eukaryotes used a conservative mode of DNA replication?

1029
views
Textbook Question

In the late 1950s, Herbert Taylor grew bean root-tip cells in a solution of radioactive thymidine (a precursor to one of the deoxyribonucleotides in DNA) and allowed them to undergo one round of DNA replication. He then transferred the cells to a solution without radioactive thymidine, allowed them to replicate again, and examined their chromosomes for the presence of radioactivity. His results are shown in the following figure, where red indicates a radioactive chromatid.

(a) Draw labeled diagrams of double-stranded DNA molecules that explain the pattern of radioactivity observed in the sister chromatids after the first and second rounds of replication.

722
views
Textbook Question

The graph that follows shows the survival of four different E. coli strains after exposure to increasing doses of ultraviolet light. The wild-type strain is normal, but the other strains have a mutation in either a gene called uvrA, a gene called recA, or both.

(a) Which strains are most sensitive to UV light? Which strains are least sensitive?

1517
views