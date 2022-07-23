Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Transcription, RNA Processing, and Translation
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 11

Eating even a single death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides) can be fatal due to a compound called α-amanitin, a toxin that inhibits transcription.
What would you predict to be the immediate outcome of adding α-amanitin to a cell?
a. Reduced DNA synthesis
b. Reduced production of one or more types of RNA
c. Reduced binding of tRNAs to anticodons
d. Reduced rate of translocation of ribosomes translating mRNA

Understand the role of α-amanitin: α-amanitin is a toxin that specifically inhibits RNA polymerase II, the enzyme responsible for synthesizing messenger RNA (mRNA) during transcription. This means it directly affects the production of RNA in the cell.
Analyze the process of transcription: Transcription is the process by which DNA is used as a template to produce RNA. If transcription is inhibited, the production of RNA, including mRNA, transfer RNA (tRNA), and ribosomal RNA (rRNA), will be reduced.
Evaluate the options: a) DNA synthesis is not directly related to transcription, so this is unlikely to be affected. b) RNA production is directly impacted by the inhibition of RNA polymerase II, making this a likely outcome. c) Binding of tRNAs to anticodons occurs during translation, which is downstream of transcription and would not be immediately affected. d) The rate of ribosome translocation during translation depends on the availability of mRNA, which would only be affected after existing mRNA is depleted.
Focus on the immediate outcome: Since α-amanitin inhibits transcription, the immediate effect would be a reduction in the production of RNA, particularly mRNA, which is synthesized by RNA polymerase II.
Conclude the prediction: Based on the analysis, the most immediate outcome of adding α-amanitin to a cell would be reduced production of one or more types of RNA, as transcription is directly inhibited.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transcription Inhibition

Transcription is the process by which RNA is synthesized from a DNA template. α-amanitin specifically inhibits RNA polymerase II, the enzyme responsible for synthesizing mRNA. This inhibition prevents the formation of RNA transcripts, leading to a decrease in the production of various types of RNA, including mRNA, which is crucial for protein synthesis.
Enzyme Inhibition

RNA Types and Functions

Cells produce several types of RNA, including mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA, each serving distinct roles in gene expression and protein synthesis. mRNA carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes, tRNA brings amino acids to ribosomes during translation, and rRNA is a structural component of ribosomes. Inhibition of transcription by α-amanitin would primarily affect mRNA levels, thereby impacting protein production.
Introduction to Types of RNA

Effects of Toxins on Cellular Processes

Toxins like α-amanitin can disrupt normal cellular functions by targeting specific molecular pathways. In this case, the immediate effect of α-amanitin is a reduction in RNA synthesis, which can lead to decreased protein production and ultimately affect cell viability. Understanding how toxins interact with cellular machinery is crucial for predicting their biological effects.
1) RNA Processing
