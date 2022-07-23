In what ways are a promoter and a start codon similar? In what ways are they different?
<Image>
Eating even a single death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides) can be fatal due to a compound called α-amanitin, a toxin that inhibits transcription.
What would you predict to be the immediate outcome of adding α-amanitin to a cell?
a. Reduced DNA synthesis
b. Reduced production of one or more types of RNA
c. Reduced binding of tRNAs to anticodons
d. Reduced rate of translocation of ribosomes translating mRNA
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Transcription Inhibition
RNA Types and Functions
Effects of Toxins on Cellular Processes
The nucleotide shown here is called cordycepin triphosphate. It is a natural product of a fungus that is used in traditional medicines.
If cordycepin triphosphate is added to a cell-free transcription reaction, the nucleotide is added onto the growing RNA chain but then no more nucleotides can be added. Examine the structure of cordycepin and explain why it ends transcription.
Controlling the rates of transcription and translation is important in bacteria to avoid collisions between ribosomes and RNA polymerases. Calculate what the maximum rate of translation by a ribosome in a bacterial cell would have to be, in units of amino acids per second, so as not to overtake an RNA polymerase that is synthesizing mRNA at a rate of 60 nucleotides per second. How long would it take for this bacterial cell to translate an mRNA containing 1800 codons?
<Image>
Eating even a single death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides) can be fatal due to a compound called α-amanitin, a toxin that inhibits transcription.
α-Amanitin inhibits transcription by binding inside an RNA polymerase to a region other than the active site that catalyzes addition of a nucleotide to the RNA chain. Based on the model of RNA polymerase shown in Figure 17.3, predict how the toxin might function to inhibit transcription.
<Image>
Eating even a single death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides) can be fatal due to a compound called α-amanitin, a toxin that inhibits transcription.
Toxins like α-amanitin are used for research in much the same way as null mutants (Chapter 16)—to disrupt a process and see what happens when it no longer works. Researchers examined the ability of α-amanitin to inhibit different RNA polymerases. They purified RNA polymerases I, II, and III from rat liver, incubated the enzymes with different concentrations of α-amanitin, and then tested their activity. The results of this experiment are shown here. These findings suggest that cells treated with α-amanitin will have a reduced level of:
a. tRNAs
b. rRNAs
c. snRNAs
d. mRNAs
<Image>
Eating even a single death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides) can be fatal due to a compound called α-amanitin, a toxin that inhibits transcription.
If you wanted to use α-amanitin to shut down 95 percent of transcription by RNA polymerase II, roughly what concentration of α-amanitin would you use? Note that the scale on the x-axis of the graph in Question 13 is logarithmic rather than linear, so that each tick mark shows a tenfold higher concentration.