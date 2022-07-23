<Image>

Eating even a single death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides) can be fatal due to a compound called α-amanitin, a toxin that inhibits transcription.

What would you predict to be the immediate outcome of adding α-amanitin to a cell?

a. Reduced DNA synthesis

b. Reduced production of one or more types of RNA

c. Reduced binding of tRNAs to anticodons

d. Reduced rate of translocation of ribosomes translating mRNA