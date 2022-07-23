Controlling the rates of transcription and translation is important in bacteria to avoid collisions between ribosomes and RNA polymerases. Calculate what the maximum rate of translation by a ribosome in a bacterial cell would have to be, in units of amino acids per second, so as not to overtake an RNA polymerase that is synthesizing mRNA at a rate of 60 nucleotides per second. How long would it take for this bacterial cell to translate an mRNA containing 1800 codons?
<Image>
Eating even a single death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides) can be fatal due to a compound called α-amanitin, a toxin that inhibits transcription.
Toxins like α-amanitin are used for research in much the same way as null mutants (Chapter 16)—to disrupt a process and see what happens when it no longer works. Researchers examined the ability of α-amanitin to inhibit different RNA polymerases. They purified RNA polymerases I, II, and III from rat liver, incubated the enzymes with different concentrations of α-amanitin, and then tested their activity. The results of this experiment are shown here. These findings suggest that cells treated with α-amanitin will have a reduced level of:
a. tRNAs
b. rRNAs
c. snRNAs
d. mRNAs
What would you predict to be the immediate outcome of adding α-amanitin to a cell?
a. Reduced DNA synthesis
b. Reduced production of one or more types of RNA
c. Reduced binding of tRNAs to anticodons
d. Reduced rate of translocation of ribosomes translating mRNA
α-Amanitin inhibits transcription by binding inside an RNA polymerase to a region other than the active site that catalyzes addition of a nucleotide to the RNA chain. Based on the model of RNA polymerase shown in Figure 17.3, predict how the toxin might function to inhibit transcription.
If you wanted to use α-amanitin to shut down 95 percent of transcription by RNA polymerase II, roughly what concentration of α-amanitin would you use? Note that the scale on the x-axis of the graph in Question 13 is logarithmic rather than linear, so that each tick mark shows a tenfold higher concentration.
Biologists have investigated how fast pre-mRNA splicing occurs by treating cells with a toxin that blocks the production of new pre-mRNAs, then following the rate of splicing of the pre-mRNAs that were transcribed before adding the toxin. Why is addition of a toxin important in this study?
The primary cause of death from α-amanitin poisoning is liver failure. Suppose a physician informs you that liver cells die because their rate of protein production falls below a level needed to maintain active metabolism. Given that α-amanitin is an inhibitor of transcription, you wonder if this information is correct. Propose an experiment to determine whether the toxin also has an effect on protein synthesis.