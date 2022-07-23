Textbook Question
What is chromatin?
a. The histone-containing protein core of the nucleosome
b. The 30-nm fiber
c. The complex of DNA and proteins found in the nucleus
d. The histone and non-histone proteins in eukaryotic nuclei
1317
views
What is chromatin?
a. The histone-containing protein core of the nucleosome
b. The 30-nm fiber
c. The complex of DNA and proteins found in the nucleus
d. The histone and non-histone proteins in eukaryotic nuclei
In eukaryotes, what allows only certain genes to be expressed in different types of cells?
What is alternative splicing?
a. Phosphorylation that leads to different types of post-translational regulation
b. mRNA processing that leads to different combinations of exons being spliced together
c. Folding that leads to proteins with alternative conformations
d. The outcome of regulatory proteins that leads to changes in the life span of an mRNA
Compare and contrast the items in each pair:
(a) enhancers and the E. coli CAP binding site