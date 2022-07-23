Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Control of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 19, Problem 2
Chapter 19, Problem 2

Which of these statements about enhancers is correct?
a. They contain a unique base sequence called a TATA box.
b. They are located only in 5′ untranslated regions.
c. They are located only in introns.
d. They are found both upstream and downstream from the transcription start site and are functional in any orientation.

Understand the concept of enhancers: Enhancers are regulatory DNA sequences that increase the transcription of associated genes. They are not part of the coding sequence but play a crucial role in gene expression.
Clarify the location of enhancers: Enhancers can be located upstream, downstream, or even within introns of the gene they regulate. They are not restricted to specific regions like the 5′ untranslated region or introns.
Examine the orientation of enhancers: Enhancers are functional in any orientation, meaning they can work regardless of whether they are flipped or reversed relative to the gene they regulate.
Compare enhancers to other regulatory elements: Enhancers do not contain a TATA box, which is a specific sequence found in promoters, not enhancers. Promoters are distinct from enhancers in their function and location.
Identify the correct statement: Based on the characteristics of enhancers, the correct statement is that they are found both upstream and downstream from the transcription start site and are functional in any orientation.

Enhancers

Enhancers are regulatory DNA sequences that can significantly increase the transcription of specific genes. They can be located far from the gene they regulate and can function in any orientation, meaning they can enhance transcription regardless of their position relative to the promoter.
Specific Transcription Factors

Transcription Start Site

The transcription start site (TSS) is the location on the DNA where RNA polymerase begins transcription of a gene. Enhancers can be found both upstream and downstream of the TSS, allowing them to interact with the transcription machinery to promote gene expression.
Introduction to Transcription

TATA Box

The TATA box is a specific DNA sequence found in the promoter region of many genes, typically located about 25-30 base pairs upstream of the TSS. It serves as a binding site for transcription factors and RNA polymerase, but it is distinct from enhancers, which do not contain TATA boxes.
General Transcription Factors
Textbook Question

What is chromatin?

a. The histone-containing protein core of the nucleosome

b. The 30-nm fiber

c. The complex of DNA and proteins found in the nucleus

d. The histone and non-histone proteins in eukaryotic nuclei

Textbook Question

In eukaryotes, what allows only certain genes to be expressed in different types of cells?

Textbook Question

What is alternative splicing?

a. Phosphorylation that leads to different types of post-translational regulation

b. mRNA processing that leads to different combinations of exons being spliced together

c. Folding that leads to proteins with alternative conformations

d. The outcome of regulatory proteins that leads to changes in the life span of an mRNA

Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the items in each pair:

(a) enhancers and the E. coli CAP binding site

