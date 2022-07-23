What is chromatin?
a. The histone-containing protein core of the nucleosome
b. The 30-nm fiber
c. The complex of DNA and proteins found in the nucleus
d. The histone and non-histone proteins in eukaryotic nuclei
Which of these statements about enhancers is correct?
a. They contain a unique base sequence called a TATA box.
b. They are located only in 5′ untranslated regions.
c. They are located only in introns.
d. They are found both upstream and downstream from the transcription start site and are functional in any orientation.
In eukaryotes, what allows only certain genes to be expressed in different types of cells?
Compare and contrast the items in each pair:
(a) enhancers and the E. coli CAP binding site
Compare and contrast the items in each pair:
(b) promoter-proximal elements and the operator of the lac operon
Compare and contrast the items in each pair:
(c) general transcription factors and sigma.