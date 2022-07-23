What is chromatin?
a. The histone-containing protein core of the nucleosome
b. The 30-nm fiber
c. The complex of DNA and proteins found in the nucleus
d. The histone and non-histone proteins in eukaryotic nuclei
Which of these statements about enhancers is correct?
a. They contain a unique base sequence called a TATA box.
b. They are located only in 5′ untranslated regions.
c. They are located only in introns.
d. They are found both upstream and downstream from the transcription start site and are functional in any orientation.
What is alternative splicing?
a. Phosphorylation that leads to different types of post-translational regulation
b. mRNA processing that leads to different combinations of exons being spliced together
c. Folding that leads to proteins with alternative conformations
d. The outcome of regulatory proteins that leads to changes in the life span of an mRNA
Compare and contrast the items in each pair:
(a) enhancers and the E. coli CAP binding site
Compare and contrast the items in each pair:
(b) promoter-proximal elements and the operator of the lac operon