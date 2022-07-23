Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Control of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Chapter 19, Problem 3

In eukaryotes, what allows only certain genes to be expressed in different types of cells?

1
In eukaryotic cells, gene expression is controlled by several mechanisms that ensure specific genes are expressed in specific cell types. This process is crucial for the proper functioning and differentiation of cells.
One primary mechanism is the use of different transcription factors. These proteins bind to specific DNA sequences in the promoter regions of genes and help to initiate or inhibit the transcription of the gene into messenger RNA (mRNA).
Epigenetic modifications also play a significant role. These include changes to the DNA and histones that do not alter the DNA sequence but affect how tightly DNA is wound around histones in the chromatin structure. This can make certain genes more or less accessible for transcription.
RNA splicing is another level of control where the initial mRNA transcript can be spliced in different ways to produce different mRNA variants, leading to the production of different proteins from the same gene.
Finally, post-transcriptional regulation mechanisms such as mRNA degradation and the use of microRNAs can decrease or increase the translation of specific mRNAs into proteins, further refining the expression of genes in different cell types.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Regulation

Gene regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the expression of genes, determining when and how much of a gene product is made. In eukaryotic cells, this regulation is complex and involves various factors, including transcription factors, enhancers, and silencers, which can activate or repress gene expression in response to specific signals.
Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression

Cell Differentiation

Cell differentiation is the process by which unspecialized cells develop into distinct cell types with specific functions. This process is guided by the selective expression of genes, allowing cells to acquire unique characteristics and roles, such as muscle cells, nerve cells, or epithelial cells, despite having the same genetic material.
Cell Division and Differentiation

Epigenetics

Epigenetics involves changes in gene expression that do not alter the underlying DNA sequence. These changes can be influenced by environmental factors and can include DNA methylation and histone modification, which can lead to the activation or silencing of genes, thereby contributing to the specific gene expression patterns observed in different cell types.
