Ch. 2 - Water and Carbon: The Chemical Basis of Life
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 2 - Water and Carbon: The Chemical Basis of LifeProblem 10
Chapter 2, Problem 10

From what you have learned about water, why do coastal regions tend to have milder climates with cooler summers and warmer winters than do inland areas at the same latitude?

1
Understand the properties of water: Water has a high specific heat capacity, which means it can absorb or release a large amount of heat energy with only a slight change in temperature.
Relate the property to climate: Because of its high specific heat, large bodies of water like oceans can absorb heat from the atmosphere in summer, keeping coastal regions cooler.
Consider winter temperatures: In winter, the water slowly releases the stored heat, which helps to warm the air in coastal regions, leading to milder winter temperatures compared to inland areas.
Compare with inland areas: Inland areas, lacking the moderating influence of large water bodies, experience more extreme temperatures because the land heats up and cools down more quickly than water.
Summarize the influence on climate: The ability of water to moderate temperature influences the climate of coastal regions, making them have milder climates with cooler summers and warmer winters compared to inland areas at the same latitude.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity

Water has a high specific heat capacity, meaning it can absorb and store large amounts of heat without a significant change in temperature. This property allows coastal regions to moderate temperature fluctuations, resulting in cooler summers and warmer winters compared to inland areas, which experience more extreme temperature changes.
Ocean Currents

Ocean currents play a crucial role in regulating climate by redistributing heat across the planet. Warm currents can raise temperatures in coastal areas, while cold currents can have a cooling effect. These currents help maintain milder temperatures in coastal regions, contributing to their distinct climate patterns.
Humidity and Precipitation

Coastal regions typically have higher humidity levels due to the proximity of large bodies of water. This increased moisture can lead to more cloud cover and precipitation, which further moderates temperature extremes. The presence of humidity helps to keep coastal areas cooler in summer and warmer in winter compared to drier inland regions.
