Locate fluorine (F) on the partial periodic table provided in Figure 2.2. Predict its relative electronegativity compared to hydrogen, sodium, and oxygen. State the number and type of bond(s) you expect it would form if it reacted with sodium (Na).
When H2 and CO2 react, acetic acid can be formed spontaneously while the production of formaldehyde requires an input of energy. Which of these conclusions can be drawn from this observation?
a. More heat is released when formaldehyde is produced compared to the production of acetic acid.
b. Compared to the reactants that it is formed from, formaldehyde has more potential energy than does acetic acid.
c. Entropy decreases when acetic acid is produced and increases when formaldehyde is produced.
d. Only acetic acid could be produced under conditions that existed in early Earth.
Key Concepts
Spontaneous Reactions
Potential Energy in Chemical Bonds
Entropy in Chemical Reactions
If you were given a solution that has a pH of 8.5, what would be its concentration of protons? What is the difference in proton concentration between this solution and one that has a pH of 7?
From what you have learned about water, why do coastal regions tend to have milder climates with cooler summers and warmer winters than do inland areas at the same latitude?
Consider the reaction between carbon dioxide and water to form carbonic acid (CH2O3):
CO2(𝑔)+H2O(𝑙)⇌CH2O3(𝑎𝑞)
In the ocean, carbonic acid immediately dissociates to form a proton and bicarbonate ion, as follows:
CH2O3(𝑎𝑞)⇌CHO3−(𝑎𝑞)+H+(𝑎𝑞)
As atmospheric CO2 increases, the ocean absorbs more of the gas. Would this sequence of reactions be driven to the left or the right? How would this affect the pH of the ocean?