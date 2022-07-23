Ionic Bonding

Ionic bonding occurs when one atom donates an electron to another, resulting in the formation of charged ions. This type of bond typically forms between metals and nonmetals, where the metal loses electrons and the nonmetal gains them. In the case of sodium (Na) and fluorine (F), sodium will lose one electron to become Na+, while fluorine will gain that electron to become F-. This transfer of electrons leads to the formation of an ionic bond between the two elements.