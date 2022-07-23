Which of these functional groups is known to be used for storing large amounts of chemical energy?
a. Amino group
b. Carbonyl group
c. Phosphate group
d. Sulfhydryl group
What factors determine whether a chemical reaction is spontaneous or not?
Which of these molecules would you predict to have the largest number of polar covalent bonds based on their molecular formulas?
a. C2H6O(ethanol)
b. C2H6(ethane)
c. C2H4O2(acetic acid)
d. C3H8O (propanol)
If you were given a solution that has a pH of 8.5, what would be its concentration of protons? What is the difference in proton concentration between this solution and one that has a pH of 7?
Consider the reaction between carbon dioxide and water to form carbonic acid: CO2(g)+H2O(l)⇌CH2O3(aq) In the ocean, carbonic acid immediately dissociates to form a proton and bicarbonate ion, as follows: CH2O3(aq)+H+(aq)⇌CHO3−(aq) If an underwater volcano bubbled additional CO2 into the ocean, would this sequence of reactions be driven to the left or the right? How would this affect the pH of the ocean?
When H2 and CO2 react, acetic acid can be formed spontaneously while the production of formaldehyde requires an input of energy. Which of these conclusions can be drawn from this observation?
a. More heat is released when formaldehyde is produced compared to the production of acetic acid.
b. Compared to the reactants that it is formed from, formaldehyde has more potential energy than does acetic acid.
c. Entropy decreases when acetic acid is produced and increases when formaldehyde is produced.
d. Only acetic acid could be produced under conditions that existed in early Earth.