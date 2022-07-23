Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 2 - Water and Carbon: The Chemical Basis of Life
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 2 - Water and Carbon: The Chemical Basis of LifeProblem 6
Chapter 2, Problem 6

Locate fluorine (F) on the partial periodic table provided in Figure 2.2. Predict its relative electronegativity compared to hydrogen, sodium, and oxygen. State the number and type of bond(s) you expect it would form if it reacted with sodium (Na).
Partial periodic table showing elements including fluorine, sodium, and hydrogen for chemistry study.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Locate fluorine (F) on the partial periodic table. It is in group 17 and period 2.
Understand that electronegativity increases across a period from left to right and decreases down a group.
Compare the positions of hydrogen (H), sodium (Na), and oxygen (O) relative to fluorine (F) on the periodic table.
Predict that fluorine (F) has higher electronegativity than hydrogen (H), sodium (Na), and oxygen (O) because it is further to the right and higher up on the periodic table.
Determine that fluorine (F) would form an ionic bond with sodium (Na) by gaining one electron from sodium, resulting in a Na+ cation and an F- anion.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons when forming chemical bonds. It is a key factor in determining how atoms interact with each other. In the periodic table, electronegativity generally increases from left to right across a period and decreases from top to bottom within a group. Fluorine, being in the top right corner, is the most electronegative element, which means it has a strong tendency to attract electrons compared to hydrogen, sodium, and oxygen.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:28
Covalent Bonds

Ionic Bonding

Ionic bonding occurs when one atom donates an electron to another, resulting in the formation of charged ions. This type of bond typically forms between metals and nonmetals, where the metal loses electrons and the nonmetal gains them. In the case of sodium (Na) and fluorine (F), sodium will lose one electron to become Na+, while fluorine will gain that electron to become F-. This transfer of electrons leads to the formation of an ionic bond between the two elements.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:07
Ionic Bonds

Periodic Trends

Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. These trends include variations in atomic size, ionization energy, and electronegativity. Understanding these trends helps predict how different elements will interact chemically. For example, as you move from sodium to fluorine, the increasing electronegativity of fluorine indicates it will form a stronger bond with sodium than sodium would with hydrogen or oxygen.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:36
Variables
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of these functional groups is known to be used for storing large amounts of chemical energy?

a. Amino group

b. Carbonyl group

c. Phosphate group

d. Sulfhydryl group

1730
views
Textbook Question

What factors determine whether a chemical reaction is spontaneous or not?

2124
views
Textbook Question

Which of these molecules would you predict to have the largest number of polar covalent bonds based on their molecular formulas?

a. C2H6O(ethanol)

b. C2H6(ethane)

c. C2H4O2(acetic acid)

d. C3H8O (propanol)

1151
views
Textbook Question

If you were given a solution that has a pH of 8.5, what would be its concentration of protons? What is the difference in proton concentration between this solution and one that has a pH of 7?

2323
views
Textbook Question

Consider the reaction between carbon dioxide and water to form carbonic acid: CO2(g)+H2O(l)⇌CH2O3(aq) In the ocean, carbonic acid immediately dissociates to form a proton and bicarbonate ion, as follows: CH2O3(aq)+H+(aq)⇌CHO3−(aq) If an underwater volcano bubbled additional CO2 into the ocean, would this sequence of reactions be driven to the left or the right? How would this affect the pH of the ocean?

1959
views
Textbook Question

When H2 and CO2 react, acetic acid can be formed spontaneously while the production of formaldehyde requires an input of energy. Which of these conclusions can be drawn from this observation?

a. More heat is released when formaldehyde is produced compared to the production of acetic acid.

b. Compared to the reactants that it is formed from, formaldehyde has more potential energy than does acetic acid.

c. Entropy decreases when acetic acid is produced and increases when formaldehyde is produced.

d. Only acetic acid could be produced under conditions that existed in early Earth.

1468
views