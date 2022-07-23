Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Genes, Development, and Evolution
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 21, Problem 5
Problem 5
Chapter 21, Problem 5

A friend is interested in isolating genes that are expressed solely in liver cells but only has access to skin cells. She asks you for advice on whether to start her studies. What will you say?

Explain the concept of gene expression: Gene expression refers to the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize a functional gene product, usually a protein. Different cell types express different sets of genes, which is why liver cells and skin cells have different functions.
Discuss the importance of tissue-specific gene expression: Liver cells express certain genes that are not expressed in skin cells, and vice versa. This tissue-specific expression is crucial for the specialized functions of each cell type.
Introduce the concept of mRNA and its role in gene expression: mRNA (messenger RNA) is transcribed from DNA and carries the genetic information needed to produce proteins. By analyzing mRNA, researchers can determine which genes are actively expressed in a particular cell type.
Suggest the use of RNA sequencing or microarray analysis: These techniques can be used to compare the mRNA profiles of liver cells and skin cells, identifying genes that are uniquely expressed in liver cells.
Advise on the need for liver cell samples: Since the goal is to isolate genes expressed solely in liver cells, your friend will need access to liver cell samples to perform the necessary analyses. Skin cells alone will not provide the information needed to identify liver-specific genes.

Gene Expression

Gene expression is the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products, such as proteins. This process is regulated and can vary between different cell types, meaning that certain genes may be expressed in liver cells but not in skin cells. Understanding gene expression is crucial for isolating genes specific to liver cells.
Cell Differentiation

Cell differentiation is the process by which a less specialized cell becomes a more specialized cell type. Liver cells and skin cells have undergone differentiation to perform distinct functions, resulting in different gene expression profiles. This concept is essential for understanding why certain genes are expressed in liver cells but not in skin cells.
Tissue-Specific Gene Isolation

Tissue-specific gene isolation involves identifying and extracting genes that are uniquely expressed in a particular tissue, such as the liver. Techniques like RNA sequencing can be used to compare gene expression profiles between different tissues, helping to isolate genes specific to liver cells even if only skin cells are available initially.
