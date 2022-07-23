Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Genes, Development, and Evolution
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 21, Problem 4

A tool-kit gene is               .

Step 1: Understand the term 'tool-kit gene'. A tool-kit gene, also known as a toolkit gene, is a type of gene that controls the development and formation of body parts in an organism.
Step 2: Recognize that these genes are highly conserved across different species, meaning they have remained largely unchanged throughout evolution. This is because they perform very fundamental roles in development.
Step 3: Note that tool-kit genes can influence the development of an organism's body plan and the segmentation of tissues. They can also determine the placement and arrangement of various body parts.
Step 4: Understand that mutations in these genes can lead to major changes in body structure. For example, a mutation in a tool-kit gene could result in a fly developing a leg where its antenna should be.
Step 5: Finally, remember that tool-kit genes are a key part of developmental biology and our understanding of how complex organisms evolve.

Tool-kit Genes

Tool-kit genes are a set of genes that play crucial roles in the development and organization of multicellular organisms. They are involved in fundamental processes such as cell differentiation, pattern formation, and the establishment of body plans. These genes often encode transcription factors and signaling molecules that regulate the expression of other genes, thereby influencing the overall developmental pathways.
Genes & Alleles

Developmental Biology

Developmental biology is the study of the processes by which organisms grow and develop from a single cell into complex structures. It encompasses various stages of development, including embryogenesis, morphogenesis, and organogenesis. Understanding developmental biology is essential for comprehending how tool-kit genes orchestrate the formation of tissues and organs during the life cycle of an organism.
Hox Genes

Evolutionary Developmental Biology (Evo-Devo)

Evolutionary developmental biology, or Evo-Devo, examines the relationship between the development of an organism and its evolutionary history. It explores how changes in tool-kit genes can lead to variations in morphology and function across different species. This field provides insights into how developmental processes have evolved and how they contribute to the diversity of life forms observed in nature.
Hox Genes
Textbook Question

What is apoptosis?

a. An experimental technique used to kill specific cells

b. Programmed cell death that is required for normal development

c. A pathological condition observed only in damaged or diseased organisms

d. A developmental mechanism unique to the roundworm C. elegans

Textbook Question

In adult animals, ___________ are a source of undifferentiated cells that can divide to produce cells that can specialize.

Textbook Question

What is a homeotic mutant?

a. An individual with a structure located in the wrong place

b. An individual with an abnormal head-to-tail axis

c. An individual that is missing segments

d. An individual with double the normal number of structures

Textbook Question

A friend is interested in isolating genes that are expressed solely in liver cells but only has access to skin cells. She asks you for advice on whether to start her studies. What will you say?

Textbook Question

The following predictions ask you to consider how genetic regulatory cascades provide positional information. Select True or False for each statement.

T/F Mutation of a gene at one level of a regulatory cascade will affect the expression of genes at all levels of the cascade.

T/F Mutation of a gene that is expressed later in a regulatory cascade will affect a smaller region of the body than mutation of gene that is expressed early in the cascade.

T/F In the regulatory cascade used by Drosophila, a gene at one level of the cascade will be controlled only by genes at the level immediately above it.

T/F Genes that control the largest regions of the Drosophila embryo are not transcribed in the embryo.

Textbook Question

What is the connection between genetic regulatory cascades and the observation that differentiation is a step-by-step process?

