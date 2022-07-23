Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Genes, Development, and Evolution
Chapter 21, Problem 6

The following predictions ask you to consider how genetic regulatory cascades provide positional information. Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Mutation of a gene at one level of a regulatory cascade will affect the expression of genes at all levels of the cascade.
T/F Mutation of a gene that is expressed later in a regulatory cascade will affect a smaller region of the body than mutation of gene that is expressed early in the cascade.
T/F In the regulatory cascade used by Drosophila, a gene at one level of the cascade will be controlled only by genes at the level immediately above it.
T/F Genes that control the largest regions of the Drosophila embryo are not transcribed in the embryo.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of genetic regulatory cascades: These are sequences of gene activations where one gene's expression influences the expression of subsequent genes. This cascade provides positional information during development.
Consider the first statement: A mutation in a gene at one level of a regulatory cascade can affect the expression of genes at all levels below it, as the cascade relies on sequential activation. Reflect on how upstream mutations can have downstream effects.
Analyze the second statement: A gene expressed later in the cascade typically affects a smaller region because earlier genes set up broad positional information, while later genes refine and specify details. Consider the hierarchical nature of gene expression in development.
Evaluate the third statement: In Drosophila, regulatory cascades often involve multiple levels of control, where genes can be influenced by factors beyond the immediately preceding level. Think about the complexity of gene interactions and regulatory networks.
Examine the fourth statement: Genes controlling large regions of the Drosophila embryo, such as maternal effect genes, are often transcribed in the mother and not in the embryo itself. Consider the role of maternal contributions in early development.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Regulatory Cascades

Genetic regulatory cascades are sequences of gene activations where one gene's expression influences the expression of subsequent genes. These cascades are crucial for developmental processes, providing positional information that guides the spatial and temporal expression of genes, ultimately shaping the organism's structure and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Phosphorylation Cascades

Positional Information

Positional information refers to the spatial cues within an organism that guide cells to develop into specific structures. In genetic regulatory cascades, genes provide positional information by activating or repressing other genes, ensuring that cells differentiate appropriately based on their location within the developing embryo.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
Positive Feedback

Gene Expression Hierarchy

Gene expression hierarchy in regulatory cascades involves genes being activated in a specific order, where early-expressed genes often control larger developmental regions than those expressed later. Mutations in early genes can have widespread effects, while mutations in later genes typically affect more localized areas, reflecting their position in the cascade.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:40
Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression
