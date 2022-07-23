What is a homeotic mutant?
a. An individual with a structure located in the wrong place
b. An individual with an abnormal head-to-tail axis
c. An individual that is missing segments
d. An individual with double the normal number of structures
What is a homeotic mutant?
a. An individual with a structure located in the wrong place
b. An individual with an abnormal head-to-tail axis
c. An individual that is missing segments
d. An individual with double the normal number of structures
A tool-kit gene is .
A friend is interested in isolating genes that are expressed solely in liver cells but only has access to skin cells. She asks you for advice on whether to start her studies. What will you say?
What is the connection between genetic regulatory cascades and the observation that differentiation is a step-by-step process?
Which of the following provides the strongest evidence for the conservation of tool-kit genes?
a. Bicoid moved from one fly embryo into the posterior of another fly embryo causes the formation of two head regions.
b. Mutation of an unrelated gene in another species of fly has a similar effect to mutation of bicoid in Drosophila.
c. A mouse Hox gene can be used to take over the function of a mutated Drosophila Hox gene.
d. Sheep can be cloned by fusing a differentiated adult cell with an enucleated egg.
Imagine a situation in which a morphogen has its source at the posterior end of a Drosophila embryo. Every 100 µm from the posterior pole, the morphogen concentration decreases by half. If a cell required 1/16th the amount of morphogen found at the posterior pole to form part of a leg, how far from the posterior pole would the leg form?
a. 100μm
b. 160μm
c. 400μm
d. 1600 μm