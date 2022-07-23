Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Genes, Development, and Evolution
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 21, Problem 1

What is apoptosis?
a. An experimental technique used to kill specific cells
b. Programmed cell death that is required for normal development
c. A pathological condition observed only in damaged or diseased organisms
d. A developmental mechanism unique to the roundworm C. elegans

1
Understand the term 'apoptosis': Apoptosis is a biological process that refers to programmed cell death, which is a normal and controlled part of an organism's growth or development.
Consider the role of apoptosis in development: Apoptosis is crucial for shaping organs and tissues during development by removing unnecessary or damaged cells.
Differentiate apoptosis from pathological cell death: Unlike necrosis, which is a form of traumatic cell death resulting from acute cellular injury, apoptosis is a regulated and orderly process.
Recognize the universality of apoptosis: Apoptosis is not unique to any single organism, such as C. elegans, but is a common mechanism across many species, including humans.
Evaluate the options: Based on the understanding of apoptosis, identify that it is best described by option b, as it is a programmed cell death required for normal development.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Apoptosis

Apoptosis is a form of programmed cell death that is essential for maintaining healthy tissue homeostasis and development. It involves a series of biochemical events leading to characteristic cell changes and death, allowing the removal of unnecessary or damaged cells without causing inflammation.
Cellular Interactions and Apoptosis

Normal Development

Normal development refers to the process by which organisms grow and develop in a regulated manner, involving cell differentiation, growth, and death. Apoptosis plays a crucial role in this process by eliminating cells that are no longer needed, thus shaping organs and tissues during embryonic development.
Embryonic Plant Development

Programmed Cell Death

Programmed cell death is a controlled process by which cells self-destruct in response to specific signals. Unlike necrosis, which is a form of traumatic cell death, programmed cell death like apoptosis is a vital mechanism for removing cells in a way that prevents damage to surrounding tissues.
Cell Cycle Regulation
Textbook Question

In adult animals, ___________ are a source of undifferentiated cells that can divide to produce cells that can specialize.

Textbook Question

What is a homeotic mutant?

a. An individual with a structure located in the wrong place

b. An individual with an abnormal head-to-tail axis

c. An individual that is missing segments

d. An individual with double the normal number of structures

Textbook Question

A tool-kit gene is               .

