Textbook Question
In adult animals, ___________ are a source of undifferentiated cells that can divide to produce cells that can specialize.
591
views
In adult animals, ___________ are a source of undifferentiated cells that can divide to produce cells that can specialize.
What is a homeotic mutant?
a. An individual with a structure located in the wrong place
b. An individual with an abnormal head-to-tail axis
c. An individual that is missing segments
d. An individual with double the normal number of structures
A tool-kit gene is .