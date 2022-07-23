True or false? Some traits are considered vestigial because they existed long ago.
Why does the presence of extinct forms and transitional features in the fossil record support the pattern component of the theory of evolution by natural selection? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F It supports the hypothesis that individuals change over time.
T/F It supports the hypothesis that weaker species are eliminated by natural selection.
T/F It supports the hypothesis that species evolve to become more complex and better adapted over time.
T/F It supports the hypothesis that species change over time.
Traits that are derived from a common ancestor, like the bones of human arms and bird wings, are said to be .
How can evolutionary fitness be measured? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Document how long individuals survive.
T/F Count the number of healthy, fertile offspring produced.
T/F Determine which individuals are strongest.
T/F Determine which phenotype is the most common.
According to data presented in this chapter, which of the following are correct? Select True or False for each statement. T/F When individuals change in response to challenges from the environment, their altered traits are passed on to offspring. T/F Species are created independently of each other and do not change over time. T/F Populations—not individuals—change when natural selection occurs. T/F The traits of populations become more perfect over time.