Ch. 24 - Speciation
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 24 - SpeciationProblem 14
Chapter 24, Problem 14

Svante Pääbo and colleagues were the first to sequence the Neanderthal genome from fossils and compare the sequences to modern humans. According to the data shown here, did the two species interbreed when they overlapped in Europe? Explain.

1
Examine the pie charts provided in the image.
Note that the pie chart for Modern Africans shows 100% modern human genes.
Observe that the pie chart for Modern Europeans, Asians, and Americans shows 98% modern human genes and 2% Neanderthal genes.
Interpret that the presence of 2% Neanderthal genes in Modern Europeans, Asians, and Americans indicates interbreeding between Neanderthals and modern humans.
Conclude that the data supports the hypothesis that Neanderthals and modern humans interbred when they overlapped in Europe.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neanderthal Genome Sequencing

The sequencing of the Neanderthal genome involves extracting and analyzing DNA from Neanderthal fossils. This process allows researchers to compare genetic material between Neanderthals and modern humans, providing insights into evolutionary relationships and potential interbreeding events.
Genetic Contribution of Neanderthals

Modern non-African populations carry approximately 2% of Neanderthal DNA, indicating that interbreeding occurred between Neanderthals and early modern humans. In contrast, modern Africans typically do not have Neanderthal genes, suggesting that their ancestors did not migrate to Europe where Neanderthals lived.
Human Evolution and Migration

The study of human evolution examines how modern humans (Homo sapiens) evolved and migrated across the globe. Understanding the timeline and routes of human migration is crucial for interpreting genetic data, as it helps explain the presence or absence of Neanderthal genes in different populations.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A revolution in the study of human evolution is under way thanks to the invention of techniques that enable DNA sequencing of not only modern humans, but also ancient humans. Human populations today are not considered separate species under the biological species, morphospecies, and phylogenetic concepts. Explain what kind of evidence supports this statement.

Textbook Question

A revolution in the study of human evolution is under way thanks to the invention of techniques that enable DNA sequencing of not only modern humans, but also ancient humans. Before the application of DNA sequencing to fossils, which species concept was most useful for distinguishing human fossils? What is one disadvantage of this approach?

Textbook Question

A revolution in the study of human evolution is under way thanks to the invention of techniques that enable DNA sequencing of not only modern humans, but also ancient humans. Modern humans (Homo sapiens) and archaic humans called Neanderthals (H. neanderthalensis) shared a common ancestor in Africa but diverged in different geographic areas. When modern humans migrated out of Africa and dispersed around the world starting about 100,000 years ago, they overlapped with Neanderthals in Europe. This scenario is best described as

a. Species living in sympatry following allopatric speciation

b. Species living in sympatry following sympatric speciation

c. Species living in allopatry following allopatric speciation

d. Species living in allopatry following sympatric speciation

Textbook Question

In a follow-up study in 2020, Joshua Akey and colleagues discovered that the genomes of modern Africans contain a small amount of Neanderthal DNA due to migration of some Europeans back to Africa after interbreeding with Neanderthals. Given the large amount of variation within human populations, how would you know whether there is a significant difference in percentage of Neanderthal DNA between modern Europeans and modern Africans?

