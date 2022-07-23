A revolution in the study of human evolution is under way thanks to the invention of techniques that enable DNA sequencing of not only modern humans, but also ancient humans. Human populations today are not considered separate species under the biological species, morphospecies, and phylogenetic concepts. Explain what kind of evidence supports this statement.
Svante Pääbo and colleagues were the first to sequence the Neanderthal genome from fossils and compare the sequences to modern humans. According to the data shown here, did the two species interbreed when they overlapped in Europe? Explain.
A revolution in the study of human evolution is under way thanks to the invention of techniques that enable DNA sequencing of not only modern humans, but also ancient humans. Before the application of DNA sequencing to fossils, which species concept was most useful for distinguishing human fossils? What is one disadvantage of this approach?
A revolution in the study of human evolution is under way thanks to the invention of techniques that enable DNA sequencing of not only modern humans, but also ancient humans. Modern humans (Homo sapiens) and archaic humans called Neanderthals (H. neanderthalensis) shared a common ancestor in Africa but diverged in different geographic areas. When modern humans migrated out of Africa and dispersed around the world starting about 100,000 years ago, they overlapped with Neanderthals in Europe. This scenario is best described as
a. Species living in sympatry following allopatric speciation
b. Species living in sympatry following sympatric speciation
c. Species living in allopatry following allopatric speciation
d. Species living in allopatry following sympatric speciation
In a follow-up study in 2020, Joshua Akey and colleagues discovered that the genomes of modern Africans contain a small amount of Neanderthal DNA due to migration of some Europeans back to Africa after interbreeding with Neanderthals. Given the large amount of variation within human populations, how would you know whether there is a significant difference in percentage of Neanderthal DNA between modern Europeans and modern Africans?