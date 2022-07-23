Skip to main content
Ch. 24 - Speciation
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 24, Problem 13

A revolution in the study of human evolution is under way thanks to the invention of techniques that enable DNA sequencing of not only modern humans, but also ancient humans. Modern humans (Homo sapiens) and archaic humans called Neanderthals (H. neanderthalensis) shared a common ancestor in Africa but diverged in different geographic areas. When modern humans migrated out of Africa and dispersed around the world starting about 100,000 years ago, they overlapped with Neanderthals in Europe. This scenario is best described as
a. Species living in sympatry following allopatric speciation
b. Species living in sympatry following sympatric speciation
c. Species living in allopatry following allopatric speciation
d. Species living in allopatry following sympatric speciation

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of sympatry and allopatry: Sympatry refers to species living in the same geographic area, while allopatry refers to species living in separate geographic areas.
Understand the definitions of allopatric and sympatric speciation: Allopatric speciation occurs when a species is divided by a geographic barrier, leading to speciation due to physical separation. Sympatric speciation occurs without geographic separation, often through ecological or behavioral differences.
Analyze the scenario: Modern humans and Neanderthals shared a common ancestor in Africa but diverged in different geographic areas, indicating initial allopatric speciation.
Consider the migration and overlap: When modern humans migrated out of Africa, they overlapped with Neanderthals in Europe, indicating that they were living in sympatry at that point.
Combine the concepts: The scenario describes species that initially underwent allopatric speciation and later lived in sympatry, which aligns with option a: species living in sympatry following allopatric speciation.

Allopatric Speciation

Allopatric speciation occurs when a population is geographically separated, leading to the evolution of distinct species due to isolation. This separation prevents gene flow between groups, allowing them to evolve independently. Over time, genetic differences accumulate, resulting in the emergence of new species adapted to their specific environments.
Sympatry

Sympatry refers to the condition where two or more species live in the same geographic area and regularly encounter one another. Despite sharing the same environment, these species maintain distinct identities and do not interbreed, often due to behavioral, ecological, or temporal barriers that prevent gene flow between them.
Human Migration and Interaction

Human migration out of Africa involved Homo sapiens dispersing globally, encountering and interacting with other hominins like Neanderthals. This overlap in Europe led to gene flow between the species, evidenced by genetic traces of Neanderthals in modern humans. Understanding these interactions is crucial for studying human evolution and speciation.
