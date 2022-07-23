Skip to main content
Ch. 24 - Speciation
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 24, Problem 11

A revolution in the study of human evolution is under way thanks to the invention of techniques that enable DNA sequencing of not only modern humans, but also ancient humans. Human populations today are not considered separate species under the biological species, morphospecies, and phylogenetic concepts. Explain what kind of evidence supports this statement.

1
Understand the species concepts: The biological species concept defines species as groups of interbreeding natural populations that are reproductively isolated from other such groups. The morphospecies concept identifies species based on morphological similarities and differences, while the phylogenetic species concept defines species as the smallest monophyletic groups on a phylogenetic tree.
Review genetic evidence from DNA sequencing: Modern DNA sequencing techniques allow scientists to compare genetic material from different human populations. These studies show high genetic similarity and extensive gene flow between populations, indicating they are not reproductively isolated.
Consider morphological evidence: Physical anthropological studies show that while there are some differences in morphology (physical form and structure) among human populations, these differences are not sufficient to classify them as separate morphospecies.
Examine phylogenetic evidence: Phylogenetic analyses of human populations using DNA data do not show distinct monophyletic groups that would classify populations as separate species under the phylogenetic species concept. Instead, all humans belong to a single monophyletic group.
Synthesize the evidence: The combination of genetic, morphological, and phylogenetic evidence supports the conclusion that all human populations today belong to a single species, Homo sapiens, under the biological, morphospecies, and phylogenetic species concepts.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biological Species Concept

The Biological Species Concept defines a species as a group of organisms that can interbreed and produce fertile offspring. This concept emphasizes reproductive isolation, meaning that members of different species do not typically mate or produce viable offspring. In the context of human evolution, this concept suggests that modern humans, despite variations, belong to the same species due to their ability to interbreed.
Morphospecies Concept

The Morphospecies Concept classifies species based on observable physical traits and morphology. This approach can sometimes lead to misclassification, especially in cases of convergent evolution or sexual dimorphism. In human evolution, while there are morphological differences among ancient and modern humans, these variations do not warrant separate species classification, as they share significant genetic similarities.
Phylogenetic Species Concept

The Phylogenetic Species Concept defines a species based on its evolutionary history and genetic relationships. It uses phylogenetic trees to illustrate how species are related through common ancestry. Recent DNA sequencing techniques have revealed that modern humans and ancient populations share a common lineage, supporting the idea that they are part of the same species rather than distinct ones.
