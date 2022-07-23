Skip to main content
Ch. 27 - Diversification of Eukaryotes
Chapter 27, Problem 5

Explain the logic behind the claim that the nuclear envelope is a synapomorphy that defines eukaryotes as a monophyletic group.

Begin by understanding the term 'synapomorphy'. A synapomorphy is a shared derived trait that is present in an ancestral species and its descendants, but not in more distant relatives. It is used to define a monophyletic group, which includes all the descendants of a common ancestor.
Next, consider the structure and function of the nuclear envelope. The nuclear envelope is a double membrane that surrounds the nucleus in eukaryotic cells, separating the genetic material from the cytoplasm. This structure is crucial for the compartmentalization of cellular processes.
Recognize that the nuclear envelope is a defining feature of eukaryotic cells, distinguishing them from prokaryotic cells, which lack a true nucleus and nuclear envelope. This structural difference is significant in the classification of life forms.
Understand that the presence of the nuclear envelope in eukaryotes is a synapomorphy because it is a derived trait that originated in the common ancestor of all eukaryotes. This trait is not found in prokaryotes, which supports the idea that eukaryotes form a monophyletic group.
Conclude by explaining that the nuclear envelope's role as a synapomorphy helps scientists classify eukaryotes as a distinct lineage, emphasizing their shared evolutionary history and common ancestry, which is a fundamental concept in phylogenetics.

Nuclear Envelope

The nuclear envelope is a double membrane structure that surrounds the nucleus in eukaryotic cells, separating the genetic material from the cytoplasm. It plays a crucial role in regulating the exchange of materials between the nucleus and the cytoplasm, and is a defining feature of eukaryotic cells, distinguishing them from prokaryotic cells which lack a true nucleus.
Synapomorphy

A synapomorphy is a shared derived trait that is present in an ancestral species and its descendants, but absent in more distant relatives. It is used in phylogenetic analysis to infer evolutionary relationships and define monophyletic groups, which include all descendants of a common ancestor. The presence of the nuclear envelope is considered a synapomorphy for eukaryotes.
Monophyletic Group

A monophyletic group, or clade, consists of an ancestor and all its descendants, representing a single branch on the tree of life. It is defined by shared characteristics, such as synapomorphies, that are inherited from a common ancestor. Eukaryotes are considered a monophyletic group because they all share the nuclear envelope, a trait not found in prokaryotes.
Monophyletic, Paraphyletic, & Polyphyletic Group
