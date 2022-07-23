The most important primary producers in marine ecosystems are ___________.
Explain the logic behind the claim that the nuclear envelope is a synapomorphy that defines eukaryotes as a monophyletic group.
Key Concepts
Nuclear Envelope
Synapomorphy
Monophyletic Group
Evaluate the following statements regarding motility in protists. Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Amoeboid motion is common in species with cell walls.
T/F Some protists use flagella to swim.
T/F Some protists use cilia to swim, which are shorter and more numerous than flagella.
T/F Amoeboid motion requires ATP and interactions between the proteins actin and myosin.
How can dinoflagellates be harmful to humans? a. They are transmitted by mosquitoes and cause malaria. b. They produce toxins that can be absorbed by clams and other shellfish which, when eaten by people, can lead to paralytic shellfish poisoning. c. They cause amoebic dysentery which leads to severe diarrhea and dehydration. d. They are transmitted by tsetse flies and cause 'sleeping sickness.'
Consider the endosymbiosis theory for the origin of the mitochondrion. How did each endosymbiotic partner benefit from the relationship?
Why was finding a close relationship between mitochondrial DNA and bacterial DNA considered particularly strong evidence in favor of the endosymbiosis theory?
The text claims that the evolutionary history of protists can be understood as a series of morphological innovations that established seven distinct lineages, each of which subsequently diversified based on innovative ways of feeding, moving, and reproducing. Explain how the Alveolata support this claim.