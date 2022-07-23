Skip to main content
Ch. 27 - Diversification of Eukaryotes
Chapter 27, Problem 15

When placed at the perimeter of a maze with food in the center, the plasmodial slime mold Physarum polycephalum explores the maze, retracts branches from dead-end corridors, and then grows exclusively along the shortest path possible to the food. How does Physarum do this? One theory is that it leaves behind slime deposits—an externalized 'memory' that 'reminds' it not to retry dead ends.
Develop simple experiments to test whether Physarum prefers (1) brightly lit or dark environments; (2) dry or moist conditions; (3) oats or sugar as a food source.

1
To test whether Physarum prefers brightly lit or dark environments, set up two identical mazes: one in a brightly lit area and the other in a dark area. Place the same amount of food at the center of each maze and observe which maze the Physarum navigates more efficiently or quickly.
To test whether Physarum prefers dry or moist conditions, prepare two sections of a maze: one with a dry surface and the other with a moist surface. Ensure that both sections have the same layout and place food at the end of each section. Observe which section the Physarum navigates more effectively.
To test whether Physarum prefers oats or sugar as a food source, set up a maze with two paths leading to different food sources: one path leading to oats and the other to sugar. Ensure that both paths are of equal length and observe which path the Physarum chooses to follow.
For each experiment, ensure that all other variables are controlled, such as temperature and humidity, to ensure that the only variable affecting the Physarum's behavior is the one being tested.
Record the time taken for Physarum to reach the food source in each condition and compare the results to determine its preferences. This will help in understanding the environmental and nutritional preferences of Physarum polycephalum.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physarum polycephalum Behavior

Physarum polycephalum is a plasmodial slime mold known for its ability to navigate mazes and find the shortest path to a food source. It achieves this by extending its network of protoplasmic tubes, retracting from dead ends, and optimizing its growth path. This behavior is thought to be guided by external cues, such as slime deposits, which act as a form of spatial memory to avoid previously explored paths.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:41
Behavior

Environmental Preferences of Slime Molds

Slime molds like Physarum polycephalum exhibit preferences for certain environmental conditions, which can influence their growth and behavior. They typically thrive in dark, moist environments, as these conditions mimic their natural habitat. Understanding these preferences is crucial for designing experiments to test their behavior under different light and moisture conditions, which can reveal insights into their adaptability and survival strategies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:15
Environmental Tonicity Affects Cells

Nutritional Preferences of Slime Molds

The nutritional preferences of Physarum polycephalum are important for understanding its foraging behavior. This organism is known to favor certain food sources, such as oats, which provide essential nutrients for its growth. By comparing its response to different food sources like oats and sugar, researchers can gain insights into its dietary needs and how these preferences influence its decision-making and pathfinding abilities in complex environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Capsules vs. Slime Layers
