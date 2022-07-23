Skip to main content
Ch. 27 - Diversification of Eukaryotes
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman 8th Edition Biological Science
Ch. 27 - Diversification of Eukaryotes Problem 16f
Chapter 27, Problem 16f

When placed at the perimeter of a maze with food in the center, the plasmodial slime mold Physarum polycephalum explores the maze, retracts branches from dead-end corridors, and then grows exclusively along the shortest path possible to the food.
How does Physarum do this?
One theory is that it leaves behind slime deposits—an externalized 'memory' that 'reminds' it not to retry dead ends. Researchers have proposed that slime molds could be used to help to plan the paths of future roadways and railways. Justify this statement.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the behavior of Physarum polycephalum: This slime mold exhibits intelligent behavior by exploring its environment, retracting from dead ends, and optimizing its growth path to reach food. This process is thought to involve an externalized 'memory' in the form of slime deposits that mark areas it has already explored.
Explain the concept of externalized memory: The slime mold leaves behind slime deposits as it moves through the maze. These deposits act as markers, allowing the organism to avoid retracing its steps into dead-end corridors. This mechanism enables efficient exploration and optimization of its path.
Relate the slime mold's behavior to human infrastructure planning: The ability of Physarum to find the shortest path to a resource (food) can be likened to the process of designing efficient roadways or railways. By mimicking the slime mold's pathfinding strategies, planners could optimize transportation networks to minimize costs and maximize efficiency.
Discuss the potential applications in urban planning: Researchers propose that algorithms inspired by Physarum's behavior could be used to simulate and design transportation systems. These algorithms could help identify optimal routes, reduce congestion, and improve connectivity in cities and regions.
Justify the statement with examples: The slime mold's ability to solve complex spatial problems without centralized control demonstrates a form of decentralized intelligence. This principle could be applied to infrastructure planning, where decentralized decision-making and optimization are crucial for designing adaptive and efficient systems.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Plasmodial Slime Mold Behavior

Plasmodial slime molds, such as Physarum polycephalum, exhibit unique foraging behavior that allows them to navigate complex environments. They explore their surroundings by extending protoplasmic veins, which can retract from unproductive paths. This behavior is driven by their ability to sense chemical gradients and optimize their movement towards food sources, demonstrating a form of problem-solving without a nervous system.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:41
Behavior

Slime as Externalized Memory

The slime produced by Physarum polycephalum serves as an externalized memory, marking paths that have been explored. This slime contains chemical signals that inform the organism about previously traversed routes, effectively preventing it from revisiting dead ends. This mechanism allows the slime mold to learn from its environment and adapt its behavior to find the most efficient route to food.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:41
Neuroplasticity, Learning, and Memory

Applications in Infrastructure Planning

The ability of slime molds to efficiently navigate and optimize paths has implications for infrastructure planning, such as roadways and railways. Researchers have suggested that the patterns formed by slime molds can inspire algorithms for designing transportation networks. By mimicking the slime mold's decision-making process, planners can create more efficient routes that minimize travel time and resource use.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:07
Review & Application of DNA Cloning in Medicine
