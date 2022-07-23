Skip to main content
Ch. 27 - Diversification of Eukaryotes
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 27, Problem 13

<Image>
When placed at the perimeter of a maze with food in the center, the plasmodial slime mold Physarum polycephalum explores the maze, retracts branches from dead-end corridors, and then grows exclusively along the shortest path possible to the food. How does Physarum do this? One theory is that it leaves behind slime deposits—an externalized 'memory' that 'reminds' it not to retry dead ends.
Does an organism without a brain have the ability to use an externalized 'memory'—a spatial 'slime map' that the organism uses to avoid moving to regions where it has been before? Researchers addressed this question by placing a U-shaped trap between Physarum and its food (see diagram that follows). Twenty-three out of 24 slime molds reached the food when plain agar was used as the growth substrate. However, when the agar was coated with extracellular slime, only 8 of 24 found the food. The mean time in hours that it took the successful slime molds to reach the food when placed on plain agar or agar pre-coated with extracellular slime was compared (P=0.012). Use the P value provided to determine if the difference is significant or not. What conclusion can be drawn from the graph shown here?
<Image>

Examine the experimental setup: Physarum polycephalum is placed at the start zone of a maze with food at the center. The maze is either plain agar or agar coated with extracellular slime.
Analyze the graph: The graph shows the mean time in hours for slime molds to reach the food on plain agar versus coated agar. The bar for coated agar is higher, indicating it took longer for slime molds to reach the food.
Interpret the P value: The P value of 0.012 suggests that the difference in mean time between plain agar and coated agar is statistically significant, meaning the slime coating affects the slime mold's ability to find the food.
Consider the hypothesis: The slime mold may use the slime deposits as a form of externalized 'memory' to avoid areas it has already explored, as indicated by the reduced success rate and increased time on coated agar.
Draw a conclusion: The experiment supports the idea that Physarum polycephalum uses slime deposits to navigate, as the presence of extracellular slime significantly impacts its ability to find the shortest path to food.

Plasmodial Slime Mold Behavior

Plasmodial slime molds, such as *Physarum polycephalum*, exhibit unique foraging behavior that allows them to navigate complex environments. They explore their surroundings by extending and retracting protoplasmic strands, effectively optimizing their path to food sources. This behavior is not driven by a central nervous system but rather by cellular processes that allow the organism to respond to environmental cues.
Externalized Memory

Externalized memory in organisms like *Physarum* refers to the ability to leave behind physical traces, such as slime, that can influence future behavior. This 'slime map' serves as a spatial memory, helping the organism avoid previously explored dead ends. This concept challenges traditional views of memory, suggesting that even simple organisms can exhibit complex decision-making processes without a brain.
Statistical Significance (P-value)

The P-value is a statistical measure that helps determine the significance of results in experiments. A P-value less than 0.05 typically indicates that the observed differences are unlikely to have occurred by chance, suggesting a statistically significant result. In the context of the slime mold experiment, a P-value of 0.012 indicates a significant difference in the ability of slime molds to reach food based on the substrate used, supporting the hypothesis about the impact of externalized memory.
