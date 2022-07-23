Skip to main content
Ch. 28 - Green Algae and Land Plants
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 28, Problem 14c

Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown until recently how sperm make their way from male to female gametophytes that may be separated by a distance of several centimeters or more. A friend in your biology study group claims that eggs in mosses are fertilized by spores. What is wrong with that statement?

1
Understand the reproductive process in mosses: Mosses reproduce sexually through the production of gametes (sperm and eggs) by their gametophyte generation. Spores, on the other hand, are produced by the sporophyte generation and are involved in asexual reproduction and dispersal, not fertilization.
Clarify the role of sperm in moss reproduction: Moss sperm are motile and swim through water to reach the egg for fertilization. This process requires a moist environment, as the sperm rely on water to move.
Explain the role of spores: Spores are haploid cells produced by meiosis in the sporophyte generation. They are released into the environment to grow into new gametophytes, but they do not participate in the fertilization process.
Address the misconception: The statement that eggs in mosses are fertilized by spores is incorrect because spores are not gametes and do not have the ability to fertilize eggs. Fertilization in mosses occurs when sperm from the male gametophyte swims to the egg in the female gametophyte.
Summarize the distinction: Emphasize that sperm are the male gametes responsible for fertilization, while spores are reproductive units for dispersal and growth of new gametophytes. These are two distinct processes in the moss life cycle.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Moss Reproduction

Mosses reproduce through a life cycle that includes both gametophyte and sporophyte generations. The gametophyte is the dominant stage, producing male and female gametes. Sperm from the male gametophyte swim through water to reach the egg in the female gametophyte, leading to fertilization. This process is crucial for the continuation of the moss life cycle.
Spores vs. Gametes

Spores and gametes are distinct reproductive structures. Spores are asexual reproductive units that can develop into a new organism without fertilization, while gametes are sexual reproductive cells (sperm and eggs) that must fuse to form a zygote. In mosses, fertilization occurs between sperm and eggs, not between spores.
Fertilization in Mosses

Fertilization in mosses specifically involves the fusion of motile sperm with non-motile eggs, which occurs in the female gametophyte. This process is dependent on water, as sperm must swim to reach the egg. The misconception that eggs are fertilized by spores overlooks the essential role of gametes in sexual reproduction.
