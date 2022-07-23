Skip to main content
Chapter 28, Problem 12

<Image>
Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown until recently how sperm make their way from male to female gametophytes that may be separated by a distance of several centimeters or more.
What structure do moss sperm use for motility, and how does that reflect the evolution of land plants from green algae?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Moss sperm use flagella for motility. Flagella are whip-like structures that enable the sperm to swim through water to reach the egg.
The presence of flagella in moss sperm reflects an evolutionary adaptation from their aquatic ancestors, the green algae, which also use flagella for movement in water.
In the context of land plants, the motility of sperm using flagella indicates a reliance on water for fertilization, a trait inherited from aquatic ancestors.
This adaptation highlights the transitional phase in plant evolution where early land plants still depended on moist environments for reproduction, similar to their algal predecessors.
Understanding the role of flagella in moss sperm motility provides insight into the evolutionary pressures faced by early land plants as they adapted to terrestrial life while retaining some aquatic reproductive strategies.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Moss Sperm Motility

Moss sperm are motile, meaning they can move independently, typically using flagella. These whip-like structures enable sperm to swim through water films or moist environments to reach the egg. This motility is crucial for fertilization in non-vascular plants like mosses, which rely on water for reproduction.
Chemotaxis

Flagella in Moss Sperm

Flagella are long, slender appendages that protrude from the cell body, enabling movement. In moss sperm, flagella facilitate swimming by creating wave-like motions. This structure is similar to that found in many aquatic organisms, reflecting an evolutionary adaptation from ancestral green algae, which also used flagella for motility.
Evolution of Land Plants from Green Algae

The transition from aquatic green algae to terrestrial plants involved adaptations for survival on land, including reproductive strategies. Mosses, as early land plants, retained the use of flagellated sperm, a trait from their aquatic ancestors, highlighting the evolutionary link and the gradual adaptation to terrestrial life while still relying on water for reproduction.
