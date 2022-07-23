Skip to main content
Ch. 28 - Green Algae and Land Plants
Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown until recently how sperm make their way from male to female gametophytes that may be separated by a distance of several centimeters or more.
Researchers hypothesized that small animals called springtails (a type of arthropod) facilitate sperm transfer in mosses. To test this hypothesis, the researchers grew patches of male and female mosses at varying distances from each other and in the presence or absence of springtails. They later checked to see how many sporophytes were found in each female patch (as an indicator that fertilization had occurred). Their results are shown in the graph here (** means P<0.01, * means P>0.05. What conclusions can be drawn about the role of the springtails during the reproductive cycle of the mosses?

1
Examine the graph provided, which shows the mean number of sporophytes in female moss patches at varying distances from male patches, both with and without springtails present.
Notice that at 0 cm distance, both conditions (with and without springtails) show sporophyte formation, indicating that sperm can reach the egg without assistance when patches are adjacent.
Observe that at 2 cm and 4 cm distances, sporophytes are only present when springtails are present, suggesting that springtails facilitate sperm transfer over these distances.
Interpret the statistical significance indicated by the asterisks: '**' denotes a significant difference (P<0.01) at 2 cm, and '*' denotes a less significant difference (P>0.05) at 4 cm, reinforcing the role of springtails in sperm transfer.
Conclude that springtails play a crucial role in the reproductive cycle of mosses by enabling sperm transfer over distances where direct swimming is not possible, as evidenced by the absence of sporophytes without springtails at 2 cm and 4 cm.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Moss Reproduction

Mosses reproduce through a life cycle that includes both gametophyte and sporophyte stages. The gametophyte is the dominant stage, producing male and female gametes. Fertilization occurs when sperm swim to the egg, often requiring a moist environment. Understanding this cycle is crucial for analyzing how external factors, like springtails, influence fertilization success.
Role of Springtails

Springtails are small arthropods that can facilitate the movement of moss sperm between male and female gametophytes. Their presence may enhance fertilization rates by transporting sperm over distances that would otherwise be too far for motile sperm to reach. This concept is essential for interpreting the experimental results regarding sporophyte production in the presence or absence of springtails.
Statistical Significance in Research

Statistical significance helps determine whether observed differences in data are likely due to chance or represent a true effect. In the provided graph, asterisks indicate levels of significance (P<0.01 and P>0.05), which inform us about the reliability of the results. Understanding these statistics is vital for drawing valid conclusions about the impact of springtails on moss fertilization.
