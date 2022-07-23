Evaluate the following statements about mushrooms. Select True or False for each statement.

T/F A diploid zygote is formed when a male spore fertilizes a female spore.

T/F Haploid spores are formed by meiosis in basidia.

T/F A mushroom is a reproductive structure that consists largely of dikaryotic cells.

T/F Mushrooms are part of the group that also includes bracket fungi, boletes, puffballs, and stinkhorns.