The mycelial growth habit leads to a body with a high surface-area-to-volume ratio. Why is this important? a. Mycelia have a large surface area for absorption. b. The hyphae that make up mycelia are long, thin tubes. c. Most hyphae are broken up into compartments by walls called septa, although some exist as single, gigantic cells. d. Hyphae can infiltrate living or dead tissues.
What does it mean to say that a hypha is dikaryotic?
a. Two nuclei fuse during sexual reproduction to form a zygote.
b. Two independent nuclei, derived from different individuals, are present in each cell.
c. The nucleus is diploid or polyploid — not haploid.
d. It is extremely highly branched, which increases its surface area and thus absorptive capacity.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Hypha
Dikaryotic
Fungal Reproduction
Evaluate the following statements about mushrooms. Select True or False for each statement.
T/F A diploid zygote is formed when a male spore fertilizes a female spore.
T/F Haploid spores are formed by meiosis in basidia.
T/F A mushroom is a reproductive structure that consists largely of dikaryotic cells.
T/F Mushrooms are part of the group that also includes bracket fungi, boletes, puffballs, and stinkhorns.
The hyphae of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF) form bushy structures after making contact with the plasma membrane of a root cell. What is the function of these structures?
a. They anchor the fungus inside the root, so the association is more permanent.
b. They increase the surface area available for the transfer of nutrients.
c. They produce toxins that protect the plant cells against herbivores.
d. They break down cellulose and lignin in the plant cell wall.
The Greek root ecto means 'outer.' Why are ectomycorrhizal fungi, or EMF, aptly named?
a. Their hyphae form tree-like branching structures inside plant cell walls.
b. They are mutualistic.
c. Their hyphae form dense mats that envelop roots but do not penetrate the cell walls.
d. They transfer nitrogen from outside their plant hosts to the interior.
Explain why fungi that degrade dead plant materials are important to the global carbon cycle. Do you accept the text's statement that, without these fungi, 'Terrestrial environments would be radically different than they are today, and probably much less productive'? Why or why not?
Evaluate each of the following defects. Which could lead to uncontrolled growth in cancer? Select True or False for each statement. T/FThe overexpression of MPF activity. T/FA nonfunctional Rb protein. T/FThe overexpression of G1 cyclin. T/FA nonfunctional E2F protein.