Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 29 - Fungi
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 29 - FungiProblem 4
Chapter 29, Problem 4

What does it mean to say that a hypha is dikaryotic?
a. Two nuclei fuse during sexual reproduction to form a zygote.
b. Two independent nuclei, derived from different individuals, are present in each cell.
c. The nucleus is diploid or polyploid — not haploid.
d. It is extremely highly branched, which increases its surface area and thus absorptive capacity.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'dikaryotic': In biology, particularly in the study of fungi, 'dikaryotic' refers to a stage in the life cycle where cells contain two distinct nuclei.
Identify the context: Dikaryotic cells are typically found in fungi during sexual reproduction, specifically after plasmogamy (fusion of cytoplasm) but before karyogamy (fusion of nuclei).
Analyze the options: Consider each option provided in the problem and relate them to the definition of 'dikaryotic'.
Option b: 'Two independent nuclei, derived from different individuals, are present in each cell' aligns with the definition of dikaryotic, as it describes the presence of two separate nuclei within a single cell.
Conclude: Based on the analysis, option b correctly describes what it means for a hypha to be dikaryotic, as it involves two independent nuclei from different individuals coexisting in the same cell.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypha

A hypha is a long, branching filamentous structure of a fungus, and is the main mode of vegetative growth. Hyphae collectively form a network called a mycelium, which is crucial for nutrient absorption. Understanding the structure and function of hyphae is essential for comprehending fungal biology and their role in ecosystems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:54
Fungi Reproduction - 2

Dikaryotic

The term 'dikaryotic' refers to a stage in the fungal life cycle where each cell contains two genetically distinct nuclei. This condition occurs after plasmogamy, the fusion of cytoplasm from two parent mycelia, but before karyogamy, the fusion of nuclei. Dikaryotic cells are characteristic of many fungi, particularly in the phylum Basidiomycota.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:54
Fungi Reproduction - 2

Fungal Reproduction

Fungal reproduction can be sexual or asexual, involving complex life cycles with various stages. In sexual reproduction, fungi often undergo plasmogamy, dikaryotic stage, karyogamy, and meiosis. Understanding these stages is crucial for identifying how genetic material is exchanged and how fungi adapt to their environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:12
Fungi Reproduction - 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The mycelial growth habit leads to a body with a high surface-area-to-volume ratio. Why is this important? a. Mycelia have a large surface area for absorption. b. The hyphae that make up mycelia are long, thin tubes. c. Most hyphae are broken up into compartments by walls called septa, although some exist as single, gigantic cells. d. Hyphae can infiltrate living or dead tissues.

921
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the following statements about mushrooms. Select True or False for each statement.

T/F A diploid zygote is formed when a male spore fertilizes a female spore.

T/F Haploid spores are formed by meiosis in basidia.

T/F A mushroom is a reproductive structure that consists largely of dikaryotic cells.

T/F Mushrooms are part of the group that also includes bracket fungi, boletes, puffballs, and stinkhorns.

895
views
Textbook Question

The hyphae of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF) form bushy structures after making contact with the plasma membrane of a root cell. What is the function of these structures?

a. They anchor the fungus inside the root, so the association is more permanent.

b. They increase the surface area available for the transfer of nutrients.

c. They produce toxins that protect the plant cells against herbivores.

d. They break down cellulose and lignin in the plant cell wall.

1029
views
Textbook Question

The Greek root ecto means 'outer.' Why are ectomycorrhizal fungi, or EMF, aptly named?

a. Their hyphae form tree-like branching structures inside plant cell walls.

b. They are mutualistic.

c. Their hyphae form dense mats that envelop roots but do not penetrate the cell walls.

d. They transfer nitrogen from outside their plant hosts to the interior.

830
views
Textbook Question

Explain why fungi that degrade dead plant materials are important to the global carbon cycle. Do you accept the text's statement that, without these fungi, 'Terrestrial environments would be radically different than they are today, and probably much less productive'? Why or why not?

753
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each of the following defects. Which could lead to uncontrolled growth in cancer? Select True or False for each statement. T/FThe overexpression of MPF activity. T/FA nonfunctional Rb protein. T/FThe overexpression of G1 cyclin. T/FA nonfunctional E2F protein.

1797
views