Ch. 29 - Fungi
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276763
Ch. 29 - FungiProblem 3
Chapter 29, Problem 3

The hyphae of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF) form bushy structures after making contact with the plasma membrane of a root cell. What is the function of these structures?
a. They anchor the fungus inside the root, so the association is more permanent.
b. They increase the surface area available for the transfer of nutrients.
c. They produce toxins that protect the plant cells against herbivores.
d. They break down cellulose and lignin in the plant cell wall.

1
Understand the role of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF) in plant roots. AMF are symbiotic fungi that form mutualistic relationships with plant roots, aiding in nutrient exchange.
Recognize the structure formed by AMF hyphae. These bushy structures are known as arbuscules, which are specialized for nutrient exchange between the fungus and the plant.
Consider the function of increased surface area. Arbuscules increase the surface area within the root cells, facilitating efficient transfer of nutrients such as phosphorus from the fungus to the plant.
Evaluate the options given in the problem. Option b, which states that these structures increase the surface area available for the transfer of nutrients, aligns with the known function of arbuscules.
Conclude that the primary function of the bushy structures formed by AMF hyphae is to enhance nutrient exchange, particularly increasing the surface area for nutrient transfer.

Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi (AMF)

Arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi are a type of fungi that form symbiotic relationships with the roots of most plant species. They penetrate the root cells and create structures called arbuscules, which facilitate nutrient exchange between the plant and the fungus. This mutualistic relationship enhances the plant's nutrient uptake, particularly phosphorus, and improves its growth and resilience.
Arbuscules

Arbuscules are highly branched, bushy structures formed by arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi within the root cells of plants. These structures significantly increase the surface area for nutrient exchange, allowing efficient transfer of nutrients like phosphorus from the fungus to the plant and carbohydrates from the plant to the fungus. Arbuscules are crucial for the symbiotic relationship, optimizing nutrient absorption and plant health.

Nutrient Exchange in Symbiosis

In the symbiotic relationship between plants and arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi, nutrient exchange is a key process. The fungi enhance the plant's ability to absorb essential nutrients, such as phosphorus and nitrogen, from the soil, while the plant provides the fungi with carbohydrates produced through photosynthesis. This exchange is vital for plant growth and development, making the symbiosis beneficial for both organisms.
Textbook Question

Which statement about the daughter cells following mitosis and cytokinesis is correct? a. They are genetically different from each other and from the parent cell. b. They are genetically identical to each other and to the parent cell. c. They are genetically identical to each other but different from the parent cell. d. Only one of the two daughter cells is genetically identical to the parent cell.

Textbook Question

The mycelial growth habit leads to a body with a high surface-area-to-volume ratio. Why is this important? a. Mycelia have a large surface area for absorption. b. The hyphae that make up mycelia are long, thin tubes. c. Most hyphae are broken up into compartments by walls called septa, although some exist as single, gigantic cells. d. Hyphae can infiltrate living or dead tissues.

Textbook Question

Evaluate the following statements about mushrooms. Select True or False for each statement.

T/F A diploid zygote is formed when a male spore fertilizes a female spore.

T/F Haploid spores are formed by meiosis in basidia.

T/F A mushroom is a reproductive structure that consists largely of dikaryotic cells.

T/F Mushrooms are part of the group that also includes bracket fungi, boletes, puffballs, and stinkhorns.

Textbook Question

What does it mean to say that a hypha is dikaryotic?

a. Two nuclei fuse during sexual reproduction to form a zygote.

b. Two independent nuclei, derived from different individuals, are present in each cell.

c. The nucleus is diploid or polyploid — not haploid.

d. It is extremely highly branched, which increases its surface area and thus absorptive capacity.

Textbook Question

The Greek root ecto means 'outer.' Why are ectomycorrhizal fungi, or EMF, aptly named?

a. Their hyphae form tree-like branching structures inside plant cell walls.

b. They are mutualistic.

c. Their hyphae form dense mats that envelop roots but do not penetrate the cell walls.

d. They transfer nitrogen from outside their plant hosts to the interior.

Textbook Question

Explain why fungi that degrade dead plant materials are important to the global carbon cycle. Do you accept the text's statement that, without these fungi, 'Terrestrial environments would be radically different than they are today, and probably much less productive'? Why or why not?

