Which of these characteristics does not apply to cnidarians?

True or false?
New major animal body plans have continued to evolve since the Cambrian about 550 million years ago.
Why is it ecologically significant that animals are heterotrophic and multicellular?
To estimate the relative abundance of the major phyla, calculate how many named species of arthropods, mollusks, and nematode worms exist per named species of chordate (the phylum containing vertebrates, including humans; see Table 30.1).
Do you think these calculations are likely to be underestimates or overestimates? Why?
Evaluate this statement: Animals evolved from simple to complex.