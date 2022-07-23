Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 30 - An Introduction to Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 30 - An Introduction to AnimalsProblem 5
Chapter 30, Problem 5

Why is it ecologically significant that animals are heterotrophic and multicellular?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the terms: Heterotrophic organisms obtain their energy by consuming other organisms, while multicellular organisms are composed of multiple cells that can differentiate and perform specialized functions.
Recognize the ecological role of heterotrophs: Heterotrophic animals play a crucial role in ecosystems by transferring energy across different trophic levels, from producers to higher-level consumers through feeding relationships.
Consider the importance of multicellularity: Multicellular organisms can develop complex structures and systems (like digestive systems in animals) that allow them to efficiently process food and absorb nutrients, supporting higher levels of organization and interaction within ecosystems.
Link to biodiversity and ecosystem stability: Multicellular, heterotrophic animals contribute to biodiversity. Their interactions with other species (predation, herbivory, decomposition) help regulate population dynamics and nutrient cycling, which are essential for ecosystem stability.
Reflect on evolutionary significance: The evolution of multicellularity and heterotrophy has allowed animals to exploit a variety of ecological niches, leading to a wide range of forms and behaviors that increase the adaptability and resilience of ecosystems.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heterotrophy

Heterotrophy refers to the mode of nutrition in which organisms obtain their food by consuming other organisms or organic matter. Unlike autotrophs, which produce their own food through photosynthesis or chemosynthesis, heterotrophs rely on the energy stored in the bodies of plants, animals, and decomposed materials. This process is crucial for energy transfer within ecosystems, as it links various trophic levels and supports food webs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:59
Carbon Source: Heterotrophs vs. Autotrophs

Multicellularity

Multicellularity is the condition of being composed of multiple cells that work together to perform various functions. This organization allows for greater complexity and specialization of cells, leading to the development of tissues and organs. In ecological terms, multicellular organisms can occupy diverse niches and interact with their environment in more sophisticated ways, enhancing ecosystem stability and resilience.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Unicellular vs. Multicellular

Ecological Interdependence

Ecological interdependence refers to the interconnected relationships among organisms within an ecosystem, where the survival of one species often depends on others. Heterotrophic and multicellular animals play vital roles in nutrient cycling, energy flow, and population control. Their interactions, such as predation, competition, and symbiosis, contribute to the overall health and balance of ecosystems, making their ecological significance profound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Ecology
Related Practice
Textbook Question

True or false?

New major animal body plans have continued to evolve since the Cambrian about 550 million years ago.

871
views
Textbook Question

Which of these characteristics does not apply to cnidarians?

a. Are diploblastic

b. Possess a gastrovascular cavity with one opening

c. Undergo metamorphosis

d. Have a central nervous system

549
views
Textbook Question

To estimate the relative abundance of the major phyla, calculate how many named species of arthropods, mollusks, and nematode worms exist per named species of chordate (the phylum containing vertebrates, including humans; see Table 30.1).

Do you think these calculations are likely to be underestimates or overestimates? Why?

934
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate this statement: Animals evolved from simple to complex.

932
views
Textbook Question

Suppose that a gene originally identified in nematodes (roundworms) is found to be homologous with a gene that can cause developmental abnormalities in humans. Would it be possible to use fruit flies as a model organism to study this gene? Explain.

468
views