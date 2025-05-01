Textbook Question
True or false?
New major animal body plans have continued to evolve since the Cambrian about 550 million years ago.
Which of these characteristics does not apply to cnidarians?
a. Are diploblastic
b. Possess a gastrovascular cavity with one opening
c. Undergo metamorphosis
d. Have a central nervous system
Why is it ecologically significant that animals are heterotrophic and multicellular?