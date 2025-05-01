Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 30 - An Introduction to Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 30 - An Introduction to AnimalsProblem 2
Chapter 30, Problem 2

Which of these familiar animals are all protostomes?


a. clams, shrimp, goldfish, leeches
b. butterflies, spiders, snakes, crabs
c. earthworms, snails, beetles, squid

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key characteristic of protostomes, which is that during embryonic development, the mouth develops before the anus.
Review each group of animals listed in the options to determine if they all exhibit this characteristic of protostomes.
Exclude any groups that contain deuterostomes, where the anus develops before the mouth. For example, vertebrates like fish and snakes are deuterostomes.
Focus on invertebrate groups, as most protostomes are invertebrates, including mollusks, annelids, and arthropods.
Confirm that the correct option only includes animals that are classified as protostomes, such as earthworms (annelids), snails (mollusks), beetles (arthropods), and squid (mollusks).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protostomes

Protostomes are a major group of animals characterized by their embryonic development. In protostomes, the mouth develops from the first opening in the embryo, known as the blastopore, while the anus forms later. This group includes diverse organisms such as mollusks, annelids, and arthropods, which exhibit a wide range of body plans and adaptations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:59
Overview of Animals - 2

Animal Classification

Animal classification is the systematic categorization of animals based on shared characteristics and evolutionary relationships. It involves grouping animals into taxa such as phyla, classes, and orders. Understanding the classification helps in identifying which animals belong to the protostome group and differentiating them from deuterostomes, where the anus develops first.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Overview of Animals - 1

Examples of Protostomes

Common examples of protostomes include clams, shrimp, and earthworms. These animals exhibit key features such as a coelom (body cavity) and segmented bodies in some cases. Recognizing these examples is crucial for answering questions about which animals belong to the protostome category, as it helps in distinguishing them from deuterostomes like vertebrates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:29
Glycolysis Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

True or false?

New major animal body plans have continued to evolve since the Cambrian about 550 million years ago.

871
views
Textbook Question

Which of these characteristics does not apply to cnidarians?

a. Are diploblastic

b. Possess a gastrovascular cavity with one opening

c. Undergo metamorphosis

d. Have a central nervous system

549
views
Textbook Question

Why is it ecologically significant that animals are heterotrophic and multicellular?

804
views